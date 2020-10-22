Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported 986 new COVID-19 cases, the highest count since the spring, while 30 more people died from the virus.
The Thursday case count of 986 cases comes after a recent upward trend in cases — Monday’s 827 cases, Tuesday’s 821 cases and Wednesday’s 646 cases.
The 30 new coronavirus deaths bring the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 9,810, the state Department of Public Health said. The three-day average of coronavirus daily deaths has dropped from a peak of 161 in May to 16 now.
The state has logged 147,215 cases of the highly contagious disease, an increase of 986 confirmed cases and 63 probable cases since Wednesday. Of the 147,215 total cases, at least 122,856 people have recovered.
A record 77 cities and towns are now on the state’s high-risk list for coronavirus transmission — up 14 from the week prior.