The recent incident at Cohasset High School where an Excel High boys basketball player punched an official during the game received statewide attention.

Bill Boutilier hopes the incident will serve as an incentive for the state to do something to those guilty parties down the road. At Wednesday’s MIAA Basketball Committee meeting, Boutilier, who serves as the officials’ representative on the committee, said the wheels are in motion to file legislation making it a felony to assault a sports official. As of now, there is a law in the books regarding assaults against people over age 60.