The recent incident at Cohasset High School where an Excel High boys basketball player punched an official during the game received statewide attention.
Bill Boutilier hopes the incident will serve as an incentive for the state to do something to those guilty parties down the road. At Wednesday’s MIAA Basketball Committee meeting, Boutilier, who serves as the officials’ representative on the committee, said the wheels are in motion to file legislation making it a felony to assault a sports official. As of now, there is a law in the books regarding assaults against people over age 60.
“There is a lot of support for the officials, but the frustrating part is you never know what happens to (the guilty party) due to the privacy law,” Boutilier said.
“We’ve been in contact with lawyers to file legislation making it a felony to assault a sports official.”
MERRIMACK — The Merrimack Veterans of Foreign Wars invite all local veterans and their adlt family members to attend the second Living Life After Trauma Information Session on Friday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Merrimack VFW Post 8641, 282 Daniel Webster Highway.
Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs began laying off as many as 3,200 people this week, a move that follows a 2022 deal-making slump and softening business climate, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly.
Aides to President Joe Biden have discovered at least one more batch of classified documents in a location separate from a think-tank office he used after serving as vice president, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed source.
BETHESDA, Md. -- First lady Jill Biden, accompanied by President Joe Biden, traveled to a military hospital on Wednesday for surgery to remove a lesion discovered during a routine skin cancer screening, the White House said.