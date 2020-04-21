Massachusetts schools will not reopen this academic year as the coronavirus pandemic rages on, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday — also saying non-emergency child care programs will stay shuttered through June.
“It’s a big decision… It’s the right thing to do considering the facts on the ground associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. At this point in time, there is no authoritative guidance or advisory with respect to how to operate schools safely and how to get students to and from schools safely,” Baker said during a press conference Tuesday at the State House. “We believe students therefore cannot safely return to school and avoid the risk of transmitting the virus to others.”
Baker stressed that Tuesday’s order doesn’t mean an early start to summer vacation and Education Commissioner Jeff Riley said remote learning would continue for the duration of the school year. He said the state plans to issue additional guidance this week to teachers and administrators about how keep students on track.
Many end-of-year activities — like graduations and proms — will likely be canceled or shifted online, Riley said.
Extending school closures through the rest of the academic year “gives us additional time” to draft plans for reopening buildings, Riley said.
The decision comes Tuesday as teachers’ unions and administrators upped the pressure on Baker to make a call.
The Masaschusetts Teachers Association, Boston Tearchers Union and the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents all demanded the state the make the call following comments by Boston Mayor Martin Walsh during a Monday press conference.
An order by Gov. Charlie Baker shuttered schools across the state on March 17, targeting a May 4 re-opening.
Walsh on Monday said “there isn’t any question” students could not return to school on that date as Massachusetts has entered a long-discussed “surge” in coronavirus cases.
Statewide, 39,643 people had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday, according to state health data. Massachusetts has the third-highest number of cases in the nation.
A number of other states — including neighboring New Hampshire — have already made the decision to cancel schools for the remainder of the academic year.
Massachusetts Teachers Association President Merry Najimy said keeping schools closed it “essential for the health and well-being of our students and all public education staff.”
Most child-care programs have been closed since March 23 and will stay shuttered until June 29, Baker also announced Tuesday. The governor acknowledged it has “created an unanticipated burden” for many families and parents trying to work from home.
“Maintaining this structure is the best way to keep our kids and our providers safe from the spread of this insidious disease,” Baker said. “In the coming months, we’ll be working toward slowly restoring child care capacity for both family child care and center-based programs once it can be done safely.”
There are 523 emergency facilities open now that will remain open throughout the crisis for the children of health care workers or other employees on the front lines of the pandemic.
An order closing nonessential businesses was slated to end on May 4 and another coronavirus curbing measure — a statewide stay-at-home advisory — does not yet have an end date. Baker has said Tuesday his administration is considering extending the orders.