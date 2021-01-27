“MASTERPIECE” continues its 50th anniversary season with “The Long Song” (10 p.m. Sunday, PBS, TV-14, check local listings). This powerful and violent three-part miniseries subverts the normal conventions of both plantation dramas and the British country house costume melodramas that “Masterpiece” has popularized over five decades.
Based on Andrea Levy’s best-selling novel, “Song” looks at 1830s Jamaican life from the point of view of July (Tamara Lawrance), a slave girl sired by a white overseer and “adopted” as a kind of lark by Caroline (Hayley Atwell), the fickle mistress of the mansion.
In an opening scene clearly echoing “Gone With the Wind,” July is seen dallying as her mistress calls, not unlike Butterfly McQueen’s Prissy in that 1939 movie. But while Prissy was showcased as a lazy, comic minstrel shuffler, here July is demonstrating sly resistance, asserting her power by taking her sweet time. In another moment, she rather brutally laces Caroline into her petticoat, as Mamie did for Scarlett, but absent that film’s subservient affection.
For her part, Caroline both reflects and upends the kinds of characters associated with “Masterpiece” period costume dramas. Pretty much abandoned by her family to run the sugar plantation’s mansion on her own, she’s entirely dependent on July and the other house slaves. At her most delusional, she commands her slaves to create a great Christmas feast, despite the tropical heat and lack of society to entertain. Even a Dickens-era Christmas celebration can seem cruel when you’re on the receiving end of the lash.
Consistently unsettling and frequently brutal, “Long Song” demands much reflection on the history that’s been left out of some of our most popular entertainments. It also offers a bracing corrective to Netflix’s recent “Bridgerton,” a fantasy disguised as a period drama that substitutes color-blind casting for any thought about the savage racism, hypocrisy and cruelty that undergirded Regency society. I find it odd that “Gone With the Wind” can be condemned and canceled for sugarcoating slavery while “Bridgerton” is celebrated for Photoshopping it out of history.
• Not every jump down a narrative rabbit hole opens with a clip of “The Price Is Right.” Like many classic scripts, the four-part series “The Lady and the Dale” (9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday, HBO, TV-14) opens with one tale before taking a radical left turn and presenting a curious backstory that gets stranger as it unfolds.
In that vintage game show clip, we’re shown the Dale, a radical early 1970s experimental car. A three-wheeled compact built out of plastic that got 70 miles to the gallon had a certain appeal as the energy crisis descended and gas prices soared.
As revolutionary as the Dale was the force behind it, Elizabeth Carmichael, a larger-than-life CEO, seemingly brash enough to take on GM, Ford and Chrysler. The Dale was touted in Time and Newsweek and mentioned by Johnny Carson on “The Tonight Show.”
Only Elizabeth was born a man. Before she transitioned, she was Jerry Dean Michael, who had a decades-long arrest record and a long reputation as a con man.
Produced by Mark and Jay Duplass (“Room 104”), “Lady” interviews friends and children of Michael/Carmichael who describe a brilliant charmer who ran newspapers, passed bad checks, sold vacuum cleaners and printed counterfeit money with equal abandon.
A dazzling tale, “Dale” is marred by the consistent use of an innovative animation technique that straddles the line between clever and annoying.
• Speaking of reheated pop culture leftovers, when the gang in “Wayne’s World” (8 p.m. Sunday, Vice, TV-14) broke into a performance of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” I initially thought they were spoofing an example of overbaked ’70s kitsch. Little did I know that many enjoyed the song and saw it entirely without irony, and that by 2018 there would be a reverent biopic about Freddie Mercury and Queen called “Bohemian Rhapsody” (8 p.m. Sunday, FX, TV-MA).
