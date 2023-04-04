PORTLAND, Maine — Defense Department officials want to scale back purchases of Navy destroyers, it appears, saying the two shipyards that build them — including Maine’s Bath Iron Works — can’t produce the warships fast enough.
Jessica Long’s 9-year-old daughter brought the family’s goat, Cedar, to the Shasta District Fair and Event Center in Anderson, Calif., 150 miles north of Sacramento, last year to sell him for slaughter. As the livestock auction was starting, she told her mom she couldn’t bear to lose him. Th…
Fox News said Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Maria Bartiromo and other top on-air personalities will be available to testify as it defends itself against a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit claiming it lied about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
WASHINGTON — Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc., founded by billionaire Richard Branson, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday after the satellite launching business struggled to secure long-term funding following a failed launch in January.
WASHINGTON -- Republicans in Tennessee who are moving to oust Democratic legislators for joining an anti-gun violence protest are "shrugging in the face" of another school shooting, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.