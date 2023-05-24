The Miami Heat still have the math on their side, even after Tuesday night’s 116-99 loss to the Boston Celtics that trimmed their lead in the Eastern Conference finals to 3-1.
Of the previous 150 teams that have started a best-of-seven NBA playoff series up 3-0:
• Forty-four have managed to force a Game 5, as the Celtics have with Thursday night’s 8:30 p.m. matchup at TD Garden.
• Eleven have made it to a Game 6, which in this case would be, if needed, 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Miami’s Kaseya Center.
• Three have made it to a Game 7, with the most recent example being the 2003 Portland Trail Blazers in the first round, falling in that all-of-nothing game to the Dallas Mavericks. Should a Heat-Celtics Game 7 be necessary, it would be Monday at 8:30 p.m. at TD Garden.
With the Denver Nuggets sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference finals to advance to the upcoming NBA Finals, it is 150-0 when it comes to the results of series for teams that take 3-0 leads in best-of-seven series.
“We understand the odds are stacked against us,” Celtics guard Marcus Smart said. “But we’re a team that believes in us no matter what, and we’ve just got to keep going, and all that matters is the next game.
“They did a good job of taking a nice lead in the series, and we did a good job of responding, and now we’ve got to do it again.”
Of the previous times the Heat led best-of-seven series 3-0, they:
• Defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 4-1 in the 2020 Eastern Conference semifinals.
• Defeated the Indiana Pacers 4-0 in the 2020 first round.
• Defeated the Charlotte Hornets 4-0 in the 2014 first round.
• Defeated the Bucks 4-0 in the 2013 first round.
• Defeated the New York Knicks 4-1 in the 2012 first round.
• Defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 4-1 in the 2011 first round.
• Defeated the Washington Wizards 4-0 in the 2005 Eastern Conference semifinals.
• Defeated the New Jersey Nets 4-0 in the 2005 first round.
So not only never a Game 7 in those situations, but not even a Game 6, although this is the first time the Heat held such a lead beyond the second round.
“We always said the last one to get is the hardest one to get,” center Bam Adebayo said. “So we knew coming into (Tuesday’s) game they were going to be desperate. Now we’ve got to finish business in Boston.
“They are desperate. Like I said, their backs are against the wall, so you know they are going to play desperate.”
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said there is no other option.
“We can’t relax,” he said. “We have to keep the same level of intensity, the same mindset, same focus for the next game.”
For the Celtics, the hope is at least one more team flight.
“We want to come back to Miami,” guard Jaylen Brown said. “If that happens, I feel like we’ll feel good about ourselves. The next one should be fun.”
Back at it
Forced to leave Tuesday’s game briefly after turning his left ankle during the fourth quarter, Heat point guard Gabe Vincent quickly returned and said he is ready for Game 5.
“I came in here and saw Smart hit a three, finished taping it, and ran back out there,” he said of his brief detour.
Backup point guard Kyle Lowry also went down briefly late in Tuesday’s game, but was able to return from what appeared to be a shot to the midsection.
The Heat already are down two guards following surgeries this postseason for Tyler Herro (hand) and Victor Oladipo (knee).