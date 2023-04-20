BOSTON — Former Patriots offensive play-caller and offensive line coach Matt Patricia is flying south. During a pre-draft press conference Thursday, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said he is trending toward hiring Patricia for a role on his staff. Minutes later, ESPN reported Patricia and the Eagles have officially reached terms to make him a senior defensive assistant.

“Obviously (Patricia)’s resume speaks for itself,” Sirianni said. “He gives you a great mind in there that’s done it at the highest level; gives me another former head coach I can bounce ideas off.”