Nine days after the deadliest wildfires in modern U.S. history scorched much of the historic town of Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui, many locals say they’re furious at a government response they describe as slow, inadequate and uncoordinated.

Some are struggling to find housing and daily necessities. Others say they lack medical aid, generators and transportation to recovery centers to hear news of their missing loved ones. It’s often not clear who is in charge among local officials, the National Guard, the Coast Guard and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, some say.