HOW MUCH choice is enough? A recent report shows that the number of viewing options has grown by nearly 40% just in the past year. Much of that comes from the growth of FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) services like Pluto, Roku, Freevee, Crackle and more.

Having merged HBO and Discovery, you’d think that MAX might have enough on its menu. Think again. For the next two months, MAX will showcase AMC series as well. From now until Halloween, Max will stream more than 200 episodes of the following series: “Fear the Walking Dead,” “Interview With the Vampire,” “Gangs of London,” “Dark Winds,” “A Discovery of Witches,” “Killing Eve” and “Ride With Norman Reedus.”