MLB: Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers

Rangers starter Max Scherzer pitches during his victory over the White Sox on Thursday.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Max Scherzer overcame a rocky start to win his Texas Rangers debut Thursday afternoon, allowing three runs and seven hits over six innings in a 5-3 victory against the visiting Chicago White Sox to complete a three-game sweep.

Scherzer (10-4) struck out nine and walked two following his trade from the New York Mets last weekend. The 39-year-old right-hander and three-time Cy Young Award winner was facing the White Sox for the first time since June 8, 2016.