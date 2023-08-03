Max Scherzer overcame a rocky start to win his Texas Rangers debut Thursday afternoon, allowing three runs and seven hits over six innings in a 5-3 victory against the visiting Chicago White Sox to complete a three-game sweep.
Scherzer (10-4) struck out nine and walked two following his trade from the New York Mets last weekend. The 39-year-old right-hander and three-time Cy Young Award winner was facing the White Sox for the first time since June 8, 2016.
Josh Sborz pitched a scoreless seventh for Texas, Aroldis Chapman stranded two runners in the eighth and Will Smith pitched the ninth for his 19th save.
Mitch Garver and Marcus Semien hit solo homers in the fourth inning to give the Rangers the lead for good.
White Sox starter Touki Toussaint (1-4) allowed four runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out nine and walked four.
Tim Anderson, Andrew Benintendi and Oscar Colas had two hits each and Gavin Sheets drove in two runs for Chicago, which has dropped four in a row.
Scherzer gave up back-to-back singles to start the game. After a one-out walk to Yoan Moncada, he walked Yasmani Grandal to force in a run and give Chicago a 1-0 lead.
Scherzer bounced back to strike out Trayce Thompson, but Sheets grounded an 0-2 pitch through the hole on the left side to score two more runs for a 3-0 lead.
The Rangers began to claw back starting with Josh Smith’s two-out opposite-field double in the second that fell just inside the left-field line and trimmed the deficit to 3-1.
Adolis Garcia added an RBI single in the third to make it 3-2.
Garver hit a 457-foot homer off Toussaint to lead off the fourth, his seventh, and tie the score 3-3.
After a pair of strikeouts, Semien took Toussaint deep to left to give the Rangers a 4-3 lead. It was Semien’s 17th of the season.
Texas tacked on an insurance run in the eighth on Garver’s two-out RBI single that made it 5-3.
A year before Ashley Sheffield left the military, she and her partner decided to try to have a child. The two women had always hoped to build a family. They were passionate about serving others, and they wanted to share that with a child.
BUCHAREST - A Bucharest court ruled on Friday to release internet personality Andrew Tate from house arrest where he is awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, placing him under judicial control, a lighter restrictive measure.
WASHINGTON - The judge in former U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming trial over his handling of classified documents made two key errors in a June trial, one of which violated a fundamental constitutional right of the defendant and could have invalidated the proceedings, according to lega…
The two largest federal employee unions on Thursday denounced Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's recent vow that as president he would "start slitting throats" in the federal bureaucracy - the latest escalation in intensifying Republican attacks on government operations they want to slash or eliminate.
Shockwaves rippled through the cryptocurrency world in the summer of 2016 when 119,754 bitcoin, worth around $71 million at the time, disappeared from the digital coffers of the Hong Kong-based exchange Bitfinex through thousands of unauthorized transactions. Over the next half-decade, that …
Six former Mississippi law enforcement officers pleaded guilty on Thursday to multiple counts of civil rights violations for a January raid in Rankin County during which they tortured and physically abused two Black men, the Justice Department said.
LONDON - Russia has doubled its 2023 defense spending target to more than $100 billion - a third of all public expenditure - a government document reviewed by Reuters showed, as the costs of the war in Ukraine spiral and place growing strain on Moscow's finances.