CLAIRE DANES returns for another Manhattan mystery, one including secrets, lies, families and conspiracies. After her turn as the vanished wife in FX’s “Fleishman is in Trouble,” she appears in the six-part limited series “Full Circle,” streaming on Max and directed by prolific filmmaker Steven Soderbergh.
The psychological thriller takes viewers from Manhattan to Guyana as a kidnapping plot involves a seemingly normal upper-middle-class family, and reveals half-truths, hidden bookcases and buried secrets.
A game cast includes Timothy Olyphant (“Justified”), Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”), Dennis Quaid (“The Right Stuff”), CCH Pounder (“The Shield”) and comic Jim Gaffigan in a dramatic role.
The series will continue with two episodes weekly leading up to the finale on Thursday, July 27.
• Also streaming on Max, the supernatural thriller “Gray Matter” follows a young girl with psychic abilities whose powers grow so powerful that her mother hires an outside mentor, just before shadowy forces close in with the intention of exploiting the youth’s astounding talents.
“Gray Matter” is directed by Meko Winbush, a “Project Greenlight” winner. A production of Miramax television and HBO, “Greenlight” streams a new season on Max starting today, focusing on female filmmakers. Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani and Gina Prince-Bythewood will mentor aspiring talents throughout the season.
• The goofy and occasionally touching vampire comedy series “What We Do in the Shadows” (10 p.m., FX, TV-MA) returns for its fifth season. For the uninitiated, “Shadows” is adapted from a low-budget comedy film from New Zealand and follows a group of vampires, ghouls and familiars documentary-style as they explore the Staten Island neighborhood where their gothic hideaway is located.
New episodes of “Shadows” will air on FX on Thursday nights and stream on Hulu on the very next day.
Also streaming on Hulu is the documentary “The Jewel Thief,” a profile of Canadian heistmaster Gerald Blanchard. The film “stars” two very unlikely detectives from Winnipeg who trail Blanchard all over the globe as he pulls off increasingly audacious robberies.
• Neither thin nor young, Mavis Beaumont (Michelle Buteau) finds herself suddenly (and not voluntarily) single and forced to rebuild her career as a stylist, armed with a positive attitude and a supportive group of friends and family, in the limited series “Survival of the Thickest,” debuting today on Netflix. Based on Buteau’s book of autobiographical essays.
• Netflix also streams “Devil’s Advocate,” a limited series thriller about a lawyer who takes on the case of a famous soccer player accused of murder. Set in Kuwait, where “Devil’s” is presumably produced.
Other highlights
• After 10 seasons, “The Blacklist” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., NBC, TV-14) concludes with a two-part series finale.
• The original cast convenes on “Queer Eye Reunion: 10 Years Later” (8 p.m., Bravo, r), discussing the show’s impact.
Cult choice
George Hamilton portrays a Southern evangelical faith healer who claims to restore the voice of a beautiful mute woman (Salome Jens) in the 1961 drama “Angel Baby” (7:30 a.m., TCM). The cast also includes Mercedes McCambridge, Joan Blondell and, in his movie debut, Burt Reynolds. Best known as the tanned heartthrob in “Where the Boys Are” (and for later dating presidential daughter Lynda Bird Johnson), Hamilton would go on to portray Hank Williams in the 1964 biopic “Your Cheatin’ Heart.”
Series notes
An eccentric youth recalled on “Young Sheldon” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Sidney explains Keith’s disappearance on “Alert: Missing Persons Unit” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “Generation Gap” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Rumors of a cult on “Ghosts” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG).
Allegations of a fixed contest on “So Help Me Todd” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... A crash landing requires a rescue mission for four new arrivals on “Stars on Mars” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “The Chase” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
A haunted house mannequin turns out to be a corpse on “CSI: Las Vegas” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Thieves target a man with dementia on “Magnum P.I.” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... “Press Your Luck” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Late night
Due to the Writers Guild strike, all late-night shows are in repeats.
Harrison Ford and Vic Mensa are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Miley Cyrus, Jesse Williams and Mary Mack on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Ben Stiller, Desus Nice, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Jon Stewart appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (11:35 p.m., ABC) ... Adam Scott, Jeff Tweedy and Wilco visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).
