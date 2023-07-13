CLAIRE DANES returns for another Manhattan mystery, one including secrets, lies, families and conspiracies. After her turn as the vanished wife in FX’s “Fleishman is in Trouble,” she appears in the six-part limited series “Full Circle,” streaming on Max and directed by prolific filmmaker Steven Soderbergh.

The psychological thriller takes viewers from Manhattan to Guyana as a kidnapping plot involves a seemingly normal upper-middle-class family, and reveals half-truths, hidden bookcases and buried secrets.