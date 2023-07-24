You’ve been feeling fatigued, lost a little weight, and had some muscle aches and pains, and your doctor can’t determine what’s wrong. What seem like symptoms of a common cold could actually be early signs of something called vasculitis, a group of disorders of the blood vessels that often go undiagnosed for years.

In this Mayo Clinic Minute, Jason Howland explores one of the rarer forms of vasculitis, Takayasu’s arteritis.