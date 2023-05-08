Joe Mazzulla has stuck to his guns on preferring to play without calling a timeout in late-game spots all season. One day after the Celtics’ Game 4 loss to the 76ers, Boston’s rookie coach admitted his miscue in the closing seconds of the 118-117 overtime defeat.
“It’s something we’ve talked about all year,” Mazzulla said Monday in a conference call. “I trust our guys to make the right play, prevent a team from getting matchups off the floor, preventing a team from getting their defense organized.
“Hindsight is always 20/20 so it sounds good to say yes we should have done this but we’ve prepared all year as a team to be able to take advantage of those situations. More times than not, it’s worked out for us. I thought the end of regulation, it worked out, we got the last shot, which is what we want.
“The end of overtime, I should have called (a timeout) to help us get a 2-for-1 or get a couple more possessions. With 14 seconds left down one, you want to get as many chances as you can, so I’ll definitely learn from that.”
The Celtics began their final possession with 18 seconds left at the end of overtime after James Harden hit a go-ahead 3-point shot from the corner. Marcus Smart walked the ball up the floor after the make, passing the ball to Jayson Tatum at the top of the key with seven seconds remaining.
Tatum waited until five seconds were left to begin his pick-and-roll action with Derrick White. That late start ultimately led to Marcus Smart’s 3-point attempt coming late after a pass from Tatum.
Upon reflection, Mazzulla thought he learned two key points.
“I think the two lessons that you learn from that is call (the timeout) right away and get a 2-for-1, get two shots, get a couple extra possessions or we have to have a clear understanding as a team that we have to go fast to get a shot,” Mazzulla said. “We’ve done both over the course of the season, we just didn’t execute either one in that particular situation. Once we are losing pace, I have to call it so we can get a shot up earlier.”
The miscalculation along with a critical defensive error by Jaylen Brown put the Celtics back in a 2-2 series with Game 5 shifting back to Boston tonight. However, Celtics players aren’t upset about Mazzulla’s misstep.
“We’ve been doing it all year,” Al Horford said of the no-timeout call. “We feel confident in that and I felt like that was the right thing. The momentum was there. Jayson had the ball in his hands making a great play. And if Smart would have caught it half a second earlier, it would have been down. I’m not getting too hung up on that play.”
