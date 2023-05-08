NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers

Celtics guard Marcus Smart watches his too-late shot in overtime of Sunday’s NBA playoff game in Philadelphia. Game 5 is tonight in Boston.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Joe Mazzulla has stuck to his guns on preferring to play without calling a timeout in late-game spots all season. One day after the Celtics’ Game 4 loss to the 76ers, Boston’s rookie coach admitted his miscue in the closing seconds of the 118-117 overtime defeat.

“It’s something we’ve talked about all year,” Mazzulla said Monday in a conference call. “I trust our guys to make the right play, prevent a team from getting matchups off the floor, preventing a team from getting their defense organized.