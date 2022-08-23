Orange Line

Workers lift boxes of rail baseplates as repairs take place during the Orange Line shutdown on Monday in Boston.

Orange Line

 Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

Two pieces of construction equipment derailed just five days into work on the Orange Line, but the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority says the incidents won’t adversely impact the 30-day timeline for project completion.

MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said the derailments both occurred this week, on Monday and Tuesday, days after the entire subway line shut down for construction.