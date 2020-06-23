McDonald’s restaurants expect to hire more than 850 in New Hampshire this summer and will offer tuition benefits through its Archways to Opportunity program.
The announcement comes as the fast food chain begins to reopen its dining rooms with nearly 50 new safety procedures to protect crew and customers, according to a news release. These include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points, masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures and training for the opening of dining rooms.
“We are a people business at our core, and as we look to reopen our dining rooms, the safety and wellness of our customers and employees is a top priority, as it has been throughout our 65-year history,” said Michael Gambino, a McDonald’s owner/operator in Manchester.
Gambino looks forward to welcoming new staff members who have a change to further their education.
“It was important to us to stay open through drive-thru, take-out and delivery to serve our communities throughout the COVID-19 crisis,” he said. “As local business owners, we’re proud to provide employment and educational opportunities to our crew and look forward to welcoming new employees to our McFamily this summer.”
This year marks the five-year anniversary of Archways to Opportunity, and so far McDonald’s has given out more than $100 million in tuition assistance and supported more than 55,000 restaurant workers and corporate employees. Eligible after just 90 days and 15 hours a week, restaurant employees can earn a high school diploma and receive $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance.
More than 50 percent of the participants are individuals who identify as people of color and almost two-thirds of participants are women.
To date, McDonald’s has given out more than $775,500 in tuition assistance and to support restaurant employees in New England.
Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text ‘worksforme’ to 36453 to start an application via text.