McDonald's photo 1

McDONALD’S RESTAURANTS of New Hampshire have been longtime dedicated sponsors of the New Hampshire Excellence in Education Awards, or EDies. They began supporting the organization at the program’s inception in 1993 with the first EDies taking place on June 12,1994.

“At McDonald’s, we pride ourselves on being actively involved in the communities in which we live and work. Every year, McDonald’s owner/operators in New Hampshire look forward to this opportunity to work with the New Hampshire EDies program to honor our community’s enthusiastic and hard-working educators and students,” said Peter Napoli, local McDonald’s owner/operator.