Medicare Resources

PART A: Covers inpatient hospital care, skilled nursing facility, hospice, lab tests, surgery, home health care.
PART B: Covers doctors’ and other health care providers’ services and outpatient care, durable medical equipment, home health care and some preventive services.
PART D: Prescription drug coverage sold by private insurers. All plans must cover a wide range of prescription drugs that people with Medicare take, and each plan has its own “formulary,” or list of covered drugs.
Medicare Advantage(Part C): Offered by Medicare-approved private companies that must follow rules set by Medicare. Most plans include drug coverage (Part D). In most cases, you’ll need to use health care providers who participate in the plan’s network.
Medicare Supplement Insurance (“Medigap”): Sold by private companies. Helps fill “gaps” in original Medicare, such as co-payments, co-insurance and deductibles.
Help is available
• The State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) provides free, confidential and unbiased counseling about Medicare programs, as well as help in applying for cost-saving programs to reduce out-of-pocket expenses.
To find your local SHIP specialist, call ServiceLink toll-free at 1-866-634-9412. Or visit the ServiceLink Aging and Disability Resource Center at servicelink.nh.gov.
• For information about Medicare plans, visit www.medicare.gov. You can compare health and prescription drug plans, get a copy of the handbook “Medicare & You,” or live chat 24/7 with an expert. Or call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).
For the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the mass layoffs in Silicon Valley present a rare shot to snag top talent. With a chronic shortage of tech workers, hundreds of open roles and extra money from Congress in last year’s budget, the agency is keen to seize the opportunity.
ON OUR class application, we ask students to list three behaviors they would like to address. The clear winner as the most unwanted behavior is “jumping up on people.” This is a good time of year to talk about this, since so many people will be having guests visit for the holidays.
Landlord Sonja Kluesener first suspected something fishy when three potential renters contacted her about the Zebulon, North Carolina, home she’d just listed on Zillow, and there was a significant price difference.