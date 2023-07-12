Third-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev halted the dream run of Christopher Eubanks at Wimbledon on Wednesday in a five-set quarterfinal thriller in London.
Medvedev’s hard-fought 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1 victory in 2 hours and 57 minutes set up a semifinal showdown with No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, who eliminated No. 6 Holger Rune of Denmark in straight sets.
Eubanks came within a tiebreak of reaching the final four at the All England Club. Medvedev broke the American’s serve three times in the final set to advance to his first Wimbledon semifinal. Eubanks is from Atlanta.
“There was a moment in the match where I completely lost the game itself and he played well. I started to sink, I started to do a lot of mistakes, not serving well enough,” Medvedev said during his on-court interview.
“ ... But starting from the tie-break, I managed to play amazing and (I am) really happy about it.”
Medvedev made only 13 unforced errors in the match compared to 52 winners, including 28 aces. Over the final two sets, he won 89% of the points on his first serve.
“You have to serve well. You want to do a lot of aces, and that’s honestly the most important (thing),” Medvedev said. “Sometimes you can play on grass almost the best match of your life, but you can lose (in) three tie-breaks and then nobody will care that you played well.”
Eubanks offset 74 winners with 55 unforced errors and tallied 17 aces but also 10 double faults.
He acknowledged the supportive crowd by making a heart with his hands while leaving the court.
“A dream come true... Thank you @Wimbledon for an incredible two weeks,” Eubanks tweeted later Wednesday.
Alcaraz also advanced to his first Wimbledon semifinal by winning a clash of 20-year-olds. His 2-hour, 23-minute match with Rune was the first Wimbledon men’s quarterfinal in the Open Era (since 1968) contested between two players under the age of 21.
Both players remained on serve until Alcaraz finally broke Rune’s serve in the ninth game of the second set. The World No. 1 broke Rune again in the fifth game of the final set and served out the match.
Alcaraz finished with 35 winners and 13 unforced errors, compared to 26 and 21 for Rune.
Friday’s other semifinal pits No. 2 seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia and No. 8 Jannik Sinner of Italy.
Madison Keys ousted
No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus advanced to the Wimbledon semifinals with a dominant 6-2, 6-4 victory over Madison Keys on Wednesday in London.
Sabalenka was not allowed to play in the tournament last year due to the invasion of Ukraine, which prompted the All England Club to bar players from Russia and Belarus.
She’s been a terror in majors this year, winning the Australian Open in January and advancing to the semifinals of the French Open to accumulate a 17-1 overall record in the three 2023 Grand Slam events to date.
The capacity crowd boisterously supported Keys, of Rock Island, Illinois, who led the second set 4-2 before a furious rally.
“Thank you for the support — even though you supported her more — I still really enjoyed playing in front of you guys,” Sabalenka said.
Her opponent in the semifinals will be sixth-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, who rallied for a 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-1 win against defending champion and No. 3 seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in a rematch of last year’s final.
A set down and locked at 4-4 in the second set, Jabeur won eight of the next nine games to flip the script.
Jabeur saved seven of nine break points, won nine of 11 points at the net and compiled a 35-21 edge in winners in a match that lasted nearly two hours.
Sabalenka leads 3-1 in the head-to-head series with Jabeur, including a straight-sets win in the 2021 Wimbledon quarterfinals.
Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina and Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, both unseeded, will meet in the other semifinal on Thursday.
