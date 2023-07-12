Wimbledon

Christopher Eubanks, a native of Atlanta, reacts during his quarterfinal loss to Russia’s Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday at Wimbledon.

 REUTERS

Third-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev halted the dream run of Christopher Eubanks at Wimbledon on Wednesday in a five-set quarterfinal thriller in London.

Medvedev’s hard-fought 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1 victory in 2 hours and 57 minutes set up a semifinal showdown with No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, who eliminated No. 6 Holger Rune of Denmark in straight sets.