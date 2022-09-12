Syracuse, N.Y. — While a successful marching band is comprised of many skilled performers performing as one, there are a handful of opportunities for the most talented to shine alone.
Marching band directors designate a few students each year to play a short solo within the fabric of the larger show. These opportunities are both coveted and pressure-packed.
Syracuse.com surveyed CNY marching band directors as to who landed these spots for their schools this year. Here are the responses that were returned, along with a comment from the directors.
Baldwinsville
The performers: Owen Penhollow (trombone), Katrina McCartney (flute)
The scouting reports: “He’s very talented. He’s a senior. We try to give seniors an opportunity to solo. He’s certainly earned it. He’s soloed in previous years. He’s part of a quartet at the beginning. In the second movement of our show, he’s literally a featured trombone soloist at the front for about two minutes.
“Katrina, the drum major, is soloing. And I’ve never done that before. And I’m doing that because it felt like the right thing to do. It was artistic, and she’s a beautiful player. It was just a great opportunity to move an audience.” — Casey Vanderstouw
Central Square
The performers: Nicole Reale (flute), Shaun Saunders (alto saxophone)
The scouting reports: “Shaun is a senior who has played alto sax since he was in fourth grade. This is Shaun’s fourth year in the field band program. He plays in the wind ensemble and also participated in the pit for the school musical.
“Nicole is a sophomore who has played the flute since fourth grade. Nicole is in her second year as a member of the field band. Nicole is a member of the wind ensemble in school and also participated in the pit for the school musical.” — Mark Woods
East Syracuse Minoa
The performers: Paige Hogle-Meacham (flute), Ryan Buffum (trumpet)
The scouting reports: “Both students earned their solo through a successful audition in our first band camp. They are both solid leaders, and when I went through the process of picking a show, I knew that our trumpet/flute sections would be capable (no matter who won the audition) of performing these solos. Ryan and Paige both stepped up to get their solo performance ready in June and came into the start of our season ready to go. Super proud of both of them, and I am glad a senior gets to graduate with a solo at the championship show.” — Anthony Veiga
Indian River
The performers: Twins Bree Goring (clarinet) and Brooklyn Goring (alto sax)
The scouting reports: “Brooklyn’s solo in the first movement turns into a duet with her sister. The second movement will have a solo from Bree. They are entering 11th grade and are incredibly talented performers.” — Ashley Trudell
Liverpool
The performers: Elyssa Wallis (flute), Julia Payment (piccolo), Joseph Parry (mellophone), Tessa Glashauser (guard)
The scouting reports: “Elyssa is a junior and is the flute soloist in the first two segments of this year’s show. She plays thematic material from Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring” to start the show and then returns in the second segment as a soloist playing various musical themes from that segment.
“Julia is a senior and performs as the soloist at the end of the second segment. She can be heard playing a minor version of the famed piccolo solo from Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
“Joe is a senior. His solo is based on one of the verses from “Cruel Summer” by Bananarama. Joe also serves as the group’s backfield commander this season. Joe was recently selected as a member of the 2022 New York State Scholastic Music Association’s All-State Band.
“Tessa is a senior at Liverpool and is a featured guard soloist in the first, second, and third segments of this year’s show. She is a dance soloist in the first two segments and a flag soloist during the third segment.” — James Dumas
Phoenix
The performers: Mackenzie Brokhoff-Farmer (trumpet), Caedence Myer, (trumpet), Savannah Felix, (flute), Taisia (Taya) Marasco (french horn), Sabrina Haynes (guard)
The scouting reports: “Mackenzie came to Phoenix her freshman year and has been in marching band every year since then. She is a strong leader and is working incredibly hard to fill the shoes of last year’s seniors. Caedance plays tuba in concert band but picked up the trumpet for jazz band and marching band and really takes control. She plays with a lot of confidence and balances a busy academic, athletic and music schedule to still remain as one of our strongest leaders.
“Savannah is serving her second year as a drum major for the band. While you won’t see her on the podium this season, we do get a chance to hear her play a powerful flute solo in the third segment. Taya begins our show with a gorgeous French horn solo and then transitions to mellophone for the rest of the show. Sabrina has participated in marching band since her seventh-grade year and is a beautiful performer, often featured on the field during marching band and the floor during winter guard season. Sabrina’s personality makes her a pleasure to work with and her talent makes it easy.” — musical pit director Liza MacDougall Grethel
Rome Free Academy
The performers: Dennis Van Hoesel (alto saxophone), Dakota Morrison, Enrique Rivera (mellophones), Jacob Cosentino (baritone), Karabrie Wiggins (guard)
The scouting reports: All members are either juniors or seniors who push themselves to perform as best as they possibly can. They (as well as all of our upperclassmen) are great role models who our younger students look up to each rehearsal. They will be performing multiple key moments from popular Broadway tunes as our show this year is heavily Broadway-themed.” — Stephen Russell
West Genesee
The performers: Delaney Capucilli (dance), Amelia DeGilio (color guard), Logan Battaglia (mallet), Joanna Ray (flute)
The scouting reports: “Delaney Capucilli has participated in three field band seasons with the Wildcat marching band. She also dances in our school dance program. She trains in several styles of dance and has won awards at various dance competitions since the age of 3. Delaney is the elegant dancer you see start our show as our River begins to take journey.
“This is Amelia DeGilio’s fourth year in the Wildcat color guard. She is a trained studio dancer, active in the dance program at West Genesee and just finished her first Drum Corps International season with the Spartans of Nashua, N.H. Amelia is a featured soloist as our first segment comes to an end.
“Logan Battaglia is a four-year member of our front ensemble, the pit percussion section. She is an amazing mallet player who is in every ensemble possible in our day program — wind ensemble, chorale, symphony, the musical. You name it, and she’s in it. She is a crucial member in our show and is featured throughout, especially at important tempo changes.
“Joanna Ray is a two-year member of our flute section. She is an amazing flute player with a beautiful sound. She starts the first musical moment of the show joining Delaney, our dancer, as our ‘river’ begins to take form. And she is featured again at the end of our show as well.” — Kevin Dimmel
Westmoreland
The performers: Damian Simmonds (trombone), Cross Valenzano (trumpet), Owen Davison, (trumpet) Natalie Robinson (clarinet) Bailey Metzger (alto saxophone), Jase Smith, baritone saxophone).
The scouting report: “Our show this year is very unique as it offers many opportunities to showcase individual musicians. These students pride themselves in sharing their music from the field. These students have been playing their instruments since fourth grade and have many years of experience with the Pride of Westmoreland Marching Band. Natalie has participated for two years, Damian has participated for five years, Cross for six years, and Bailey, Owen and Jase for 7 years. They are outstanding musicians and you will not want to miss their performances this season.” — Kristyn Cutler
