A cashier prints out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Chino Hills, Calif., on July 28, 2022. (Ringo Chiu/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

 Ringo Chiu

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot reached an estimated $910 million on July 25 as no one drew a winning ticket.

The numbers drawn were 3, 5, 6, 44, 61 and the gold “Mega Ball” of 25. This was the 28th consecutive drawing without a grand prize winner, according to a Mega Millions statement. The last time someone took home the big jackpot was April 18.