Melinda Dillon, an actress who won acclaim for playing women in crisis or at a crossroads in roles such as the mousy Honey in Broadway’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”, a mother seeking her alien-abducted son in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and the doting matriarch in the holiday classic “A Christmas Story,” died Jan. 9. She was 83.

Dillon’s death was announced by her family, without giving a cause or where she died. Over more than five decades, Dillon built a career in supporting roles onstage, cinema and television. She often played women locked in personal struggles in films including the psychological drama “The Prince of Tides” (1991) and “Absence of Malice” (1981) as a Catholic woman who kills herself after her abortion is revealed by a journalist (Sally Field).