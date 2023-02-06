Melinda Dillon, an actress who won acclaim for playing women in crisis or at a crossroads in roles such as the mousy Honey in Broadway’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”, a mother seeking her alien-abducted son in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and the doting matriarch in the holiday classic “A Christmas Story,” died Jan. 9. She was 83.
Dillon’s death was announced by her family, without giving a cause or where she died. Over more than five decades, Dillon built a career in supporting roles onstage, cinema and television. She often played women locked in personal struggles in films including the psychological drama “The Prince of Tides” (1991) and “Absence of Malice” (1981) as a Catholic woman who kills herself after her abortion is revealed by a journalist (Sally Field).
Dillon’s own life also had periods of disquiet. She said the intensity of performing in Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” left her emotionally drained and in need of a break nine months after its debut in 1962.
She left the show to undergo mental health care.
“I was in ‘Virginia Woolf’ and I just went crazy; it was really that simple,” she said in a 1976 interview with the New York Times.
Dillon was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance, but she did not return to the role and was not cast in Mike Nichols’s 1966 film version. Sandy Dennis, playing the role of the innocent and troubled Honey, won an Academy Award.
Looking back, Dillon said she had reached “the American Dream” as a young performer raised in Arkansas and studying in New York with celebrated acting coach Lee Strasberg.
“I guess I just wasn’t prepared for it all to happen so quickly in New York,” she said. “I’m not sophisticated; I hadn’t had any kind of cultural education, at all, so when it came to meeting people, and presenting any kind of ideas I might have to offer, I would be terrified.”
She became, however, a sought-after performer who was defined by two roles as mothers in very different settings: manic in “Close Encounters” in a quest that leads to Wyoming’s monolithic Devil’s Tower, and stoic in “A Christmas Story” about a boy’s dream of getting a BB gun as a present.
“They got him,” Dillon’s character quivers in “Close Encounters” after her son is snatched by aliens through the doggy-door in their kitchen.
The scene became part of sci-fi movie fandom — never showing the aliens at the house but announcing their presence with pulsing lights and a mayhem of flying kitchenware and rattling appliances. Dillon said her shrieks were not acting.
“I was petrified,” she said, describing holding the young actor (Cary Guffey) playing her son. “I started screaming. I was so scared that the baby was going to get hit with this stuff.”
In the movie, she and another person who had a brush with the aliens (Richard Dreyfuss) become increasingly obsessed with images that they would later learn is Devil’s Tower, where they find the alien fleet. (Another famous scene is Dreyfuss’s character piling mashed potatoes into a glob resembling Devil’s Tower.)
Dillon received one of eight Oscar nominations for “Close Encounters,” whose cast included French director François Truffaut as a UFO expert. The film won an Academy Award for cinematography.
