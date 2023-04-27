BIZ-SOUTHWEST-EARNS-DA

A Southwest Airlines plane taxis to the gate at Hobby Airport in Houston in March 2020.

 Smiley N. Pool/the dallas morning news

December’s cancellation meltdown cost Dallas-based Southwest Airlines another $325 million as passengers shied away from the carrier and canceled return flights from the holidays.

That swung Southwest Airlines to a $159 million loss in the first quarter, compounding the financial hit from the holiday disruptions that had already accounted for an $800 million revenue loss in the last 10 days of 2022.