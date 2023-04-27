December’s cancellation meltdown cost Dallas-based Southwest Airlines another $325 million as passengers shied away from the carrier and canceled return flights from the holidays.
That swung Southwest Airlines to a $159 million loss in the first quarter, compounding the financial hit from the holiday disruptions that had already accounted for an $800 million revenue loss in the last 10 days of 2022.
That brings the financial toll of the meltdown to more than $1.1 billion, more than twice as much as the company’s profit in 2022.
“The majority of this impact was driven by a negative revenue impact of approximately $325 million, as a result of cancellations of holiday return travel and a deceleration in bookings for January and February,” CEO Bob Jordan said Thursday in a statement. “Despite that, travel demand and revenue trends in March were strong and resulted in solid profitability for the month and record first quarter revenues.”
Southwest’s December struggles and the inevitable slowdown came at an inopportune time in the travel industry, where costs are rising for wages and supplies but high airfares are more than offsetting inflationary pressure. Fort Worth-based American Airlines reported a first-quarter $10 million profit on Thursday, a rare gain during one of the toughest stretches of the year to make money.
“While we are mindful of the uncertain economic environment, demand for domestic air travel remains strong, thus far,” Jordan said. “Our goal remains to manage inflationary cost increases and maintain our competitive cost advantage.”
Southwest Airlines canceled 16,700 flights during the last 10 days of December after a winter storm hit key hubs in Chicago and Denver.
Southwest, unprepared for the freezing temperatures, ice and snow, was forced to cancel flights and those disruptions cascaded across its network as the company’s technology was unable to keep up with the need to reassign pilots and flight attendants. In the days after the initial weather event, Southwest had to shut down most of its network to reset, putting out more than two million passengers during the key holiday travel period.
Jordan and other Southwest executives have apologized for the meltdown and promised to be better prepared for winter weather and to upgrade technology. Just this week, it was revealed that the U.S. Department of Justice was joining a federal investigation into Southwest’s treatment of customers after the December disruptions.
Former Vice President Mike Pence appeared before a grand jury that has been investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol and alleged efforts by President Donald Trump and others to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to a person familiar with his appearance who spoke on the …
Television personality Jerry Springer, known for a long-running talk show that featured raucous audiences, controversial topics and fist-fighting guests and who briefly served as Cincinnati mayor, died at age 79 on Thursday, his family said.
NEW YORK - Donald Trump's legal team began attacking the credibility of former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll on Thursday, as the civil trial resumed over her claim that the former U.S. president raped her and lied about it.
WASHINGTON - Prakazrel "Pras" Michél, who found meteoric fame in the 1990s as a member of the short-lived, Grammy Award-winning hip-hop trio the Fugees, was convicted Wednesday of 10 federal crimes for his role in a tangle of conspiracies involving money laundering, campaign finance violatio…
Tucker Carlson finally broke his silence, two days after the prime-time host was unexpectedly fired from Fox News - and amid fevered speculation about what the bombastic TV personality would have to say about it.
U.S. intelligence holds that Russia will be able to fund the war in Ukraine for at least another year, even under the heavy and increasing weight of unprecedented sanctions, according to leaked U.S. military documents.