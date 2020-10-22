Members First Credit Union continues its partnership with the Manchester Police Athletic League by sponsoring the 2020 MPAL Footrace for the Fallen with a $7,500 donation.
MPAL is a nonprofit after-school organization that matches cops with kids to provide coaching and mentoring through athletic, educational and enrichment activities. In 2007, MPAL launched the Footrace for the Fallen to honor Manchester police officers and all New Hampshire police officers who have died in the line of duty. Proceeds from the race benefit the Manchester PAL and their work with area youth. Due to COVID-19, this year’s race was socially distanced, starting with a drive-through T-shirt and bib pick-up on Oct. 3. Runners chose their own routes and uploaded their times by Oct. 5.
“We believe in the mission of the Manchester Police Athletic League,” said Bruce Leighton, Members First Credit Union’s president and CEO. “Events like the Footrace for the Fallen honor our public servants and help to fund MPAL’s important work with Manchester’s young people. Members First is honored to be able to give back to our community by supporting this event.”
MPAL was pleased with the enthusiasm from its sponsors and participants.
“The Footrace for the Fallen is an annual event people look forward to each year, and this year’s bib day and pick-up concept were great,” said Jayna Stevens, MPAL director of operations and development. “MPAL’s community involvement is needed now as much as ever, and we are thankful for Members First Credit Union’s ongoing sponsorship in support of our mission.”
Visit www.manchester policeathleticleague.org.