Pecan-Crusted Salmon With Brussels Sprouts

 American Pecan Promotion Board / 7-Day Menu Planner

SUNDAY: Family

Make the family happy and serve them OVEN-FRIED CHICKEN for dinner. Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a shallow dish, mix together 1 1/4 cups Italian breadcrumbs and 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese. In a medium bowl, combine 1/2 cup low-fat mayonnaise, 1/2 teaspoon poultry seasoning, 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper. Use paper towels to pat dry 8 (4- to 6-ounce) boneless skinless chicken breasts and brush both sides with mayonnaise mixture; coat in breadcrumb mixture. (Discard leftover coating.) Place on nonstick foil-lined baking sheet. Bake 20 to 23 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached at susan@7daymenu.com