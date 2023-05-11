Make the family happy and serve them OVEN-FRIED CHICKEN for dinner. Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a shallow dish, mix together 1 1/4 cups Italian breadcrumbs and 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese. In a medium bowl, combine 1/2 cup low-fat mayonnaise, 1/2 teaspoon poultry seasoning, 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper. Use paper towels to pat dry 8 (4- to 6-ounce) boneless skinless chicken breasts and brush both sides with mayonnaise mixture; coat in breadcrumb mixture. (Discard leftover coating.) Place on nonstick foil-lined baking sheet. Bake 20 to 23 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.
Serve with your MASHED POTATOES, GRAVY, STEAMED FRESH ASPARAGUS and BISCUITS. Buy a CHOCOLATE LAYER CAKE for dessert.
PLAN AHEAD: Save enough chicken and cake for Monday.
How about a MIXED GREEN SALAD with CHICKEN BITES for dinner tonight? Cut leftover chicken into bite-size pieces and toss with packaged mixed greens and any Asian-style salad dressing. Add CRUSTY ROLLS. For dessert, slice the leftover CAKE and top it with fresh STRAWBERRIES.
I was skeptical when I tried BAKED ZITI (see recipe) in the slow cooker, but it worked just fine and has a mild, kid-pleasing flavor. Serve it with a deli CARROT SALAD and SOFT ROLLS. Top leftover STRAWBERRIES with LIGHT WHIPPED CREAM for dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: lean ground beef, onion, Italian seasoning, coarse salt, red pasta sauce, reduced-fat ricotta cheese, part-skim mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, ziti pasta, deli carrot salad, soft rolls, light whipped cream.
WEDNESDAY: Express
Make a HAM AND CHEESE SALAD for a quick meal: In a large bowl, combine 1 (10-ounce) package baby spinach leaves, 4 cups packaged coleslaw mix, 10 ounces ham (cut into matchstick-size pieces), 4 ounces 50% light cheddar cheese (cut into matchstick-size pieces) and 1 Gala apple (cut into thin wedges). Add 1/3 to 1/2 cup honey-Dijon dressing. Toss to mix and coat. Serve with CRACKERS. Keep it simple and enjoy PEACHES for dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: packaged baby spinach leaves, packaged coleslaw mix, ham, 50% light cheddar cheese, Gala apple, honey-Dijon dressing, crackers, peaches.
THURSDAY: Meatless
Forget having any leftovers with SMOKY GOUDA AND BROWN RICE CASSEROLE (see recipe) for dinner. Serve it with MIXED GREENS and WHOLE-GRAIN ROLLS. PLUMS are an easy dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: canola oil, shallots, fresh cremini or white mushrooms, brown rice, packaged fresh baby spinach leaves, smoked gouda or smoked cheddar cheese, half-and-half, coarse salt, pepper, cooking spray, mixed greens, whole-grain rolls, plums.
FRIDAY: Budget
Saving money is easy with this full-flavored CAPELLINI WITH SAUSAGE: Heat 2 teaspoons olive oil in a Dutch oven on medium-high heat. Add 3/4 to 1 pound sweet Italian sausage (cut into 1/2 inch slices); cook 3 to 4 minutes, turning it as it browns. Add 1 chopped large onion and 2 minced cloves garlic; cook 2 or 3 minutes or until lightly browned. Add 2 (14-ounce) cans unsalted chicken broth and 1/4 cup water; cover and bring to a boil. Add 8 ounces capellini pasta (broken in half) and cook 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Add 1 (10-ounce) package fresh spinach (coarsely chopped) and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, stirring into pasta and sauce. Cook 2 or 3 more minutes until pasta is al dente and spinach is wilted. Stir in 1/2 cup of half-and-half. Serve immediately.
Add a LETTUCE WEDGE and GARLIC BREAD. PEARS make a quick dessert.
Impress your guests with PECAN-CRUSTED SALMON WITH BRUSSELS SPROUTS (see recipe). Serve it with LONG-GRAIN AND WILD RICE, a BOSTON LETTUCE SALAD and CRUSTY BREAD. For dessert, RASPBERRY SORBET and BUTTER COOKIES are easy.
The morning started promisingly enough, with two birds gobbling on the roost shortly after the first rays of light started to brighten the sky. Sitting in a ground blind tucked into a corner where a large field met an even larger woodlot — turkey decoys set up in front of us — excitement was…