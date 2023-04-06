SUNDAY: Family
Make family day special with MARINATED BEEF TOP SIRLOIN STEAK AND ASPARAGUS (see recipe) for dinner. Serve the tender beef with BROWN RICE, a SPINACH SALAD garnished with SLICED PEACHES and WHOLE-GRAIN ROLLS on the side. Buy a LEMON MERINGUE PIE for dessert.
PLAN AHEAD: Save enough pie for Tuesday.
SHOPPING LIST: balsamic vinaigrette, Dijon mustard, beef top sirloin steak cut 3/4 inch thick, fresh asparagus, coarse salt, pepper, brown rice, fresh spinach, peaches, whole-grain rolls, lemon meringue pie.
MONDAY: Kids
Calcium-rich PIZZA SQUARES are the star attraction for the kids tonight: Heat oven to 400 degrees. Press 1 (13.5-ounce) can refrigerated pizza dough into a 10-by-15-inch jellyroll pan. Bake 12 minutes; remove from oven and spread with 1 cup reduced-fat ricotta cheese. Top with 2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, 2 ounces sliced turkey pepperoni, 2 sliced plum tomatoes, 1 sliced small yellow bell pepper and 1 teaspoon dried oregano. Return to oven and bake 6 more minutes or until cheese melts. Cut into 10 squares and serve.
Add a CARROT SALAD and serve PEARS for dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: canned refrigerated pizza dough, reduced-fat ricotta cheese, shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, turkey pepperoni, plum tomatoes, yellow bell pepper, dried oregano, carrot salad, pears.
TUESDAY: Meatless
We didn’t miss the meat with all the flavor in these HUEVOS RANCHEROS. In a 10-inch nonstick skillet, mix 2 (15- to 19-ounce) cans rinsed reduced-sodium black beans, 1 1/2 cups mild or medium salsa and 1/3 cup water. Heat to boiling on medium-high, stirring frequently. Break 1 egg into a custard cup and slip into skillet on top of bean mixture; repeat immediately with 3 more eggs. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer 5 minutes or until eggs are cooked to desired firmness. To serve, sprinkle bean mixture and eggs with shredded pepper jack cheese and chopped fresh cilantro.
Serve with warm corn TORTILLAS and SLICED AVOCADO on shredded lettuce. Enjoy leftover PIE for dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: canned reduced-sodium black beans, mild or medium salsa, eggs, shredded pepper jack cheese, fresh cilantro, corn tortillas, avocado, lettuce.
WEDNESDAY: Express
Make a quick meal tonight of EMPANADAS (from frozen) and SPANISH RICE (from mix), along with a packaged GREEN SALAD. Keep dessert simple with PLUMS.
SHOPPING LIST: frozen empanadas, Spanish rice mix, packaged green salad, plums.
THURSDAY: Budget
Here’s another really good TURKEY CHILI (see recipe) to add to your collection of favorites. Serve with a ROMAINE SALAD and WHOLE-GRAIN ROLLS. KIWIS are good for dessert.
PLAN AHEAD: Save enough chili for Friday.
SHOPPING LIST: canola oil, onion, jar roasted minced garlic, ground turkey breast, less-sodium chili or Tex-Mex seasoning, canned chili beans, no-salt-added diced tomatoes and green chilies, no-salt-added tomato sauce, romaine, whole-grain rolls, kiwis.
FRIDAY: Heat and Eat
Chili always tastes better the next night, so leftover CHILI goes well over split and toasted CORNBREAD MUFFINS (from mix). Serve with a RED-TIPPED LETTUCE SALAD. Try PEACHES for dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: cornbread mix, red-tipped lettuce, peaches.
SATURDAY: Easy Entertaining
JAMBALAYA (see recipe) is a company-friendly dish. Serve it with MIXED GREENS and a BAGUETTE. For a divine dessert, buy or make BREAD PUDDING, topped with your own BOURBON SAUCE.
SHOPPING LIST: olive oil, onion, celery, tomato paste, dried basil, cayenne pepper, garlic, bay leaf, canned no-salt-added stewed tomatoes, Cajun seasoning, andouille sausage, jar of diced pimentos, rice, uncooked medium shrimp, mixed greens, baguette, bread pudding, bourbon sauce.