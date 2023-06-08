Celebrate Dad’s Day with STEAK, GREEN BEAN AND TOMATO SALAD. Cut 1 pound beef top sirloin (3/4 inches thick) in half lengthwise and then into 1/4-inch strips. In a resealable plastic bag, place beef and 2 tablespoons balsamic vinaigrette. Turn to coat, seal and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes to 2 hours. Heat large nonstick skillet on medium-high until hot. Add 2 1/2 cups fresh green beans (2-inch pieces) and 1 teaspoon olive oil. Stir-fry 5 minutes. Add 1 cup halved grape tomatoes; stir-fry 2 minutes. Remove from skillet; season with coarse salt and pepper and keep warm.
Drain and discard marinade from beef. To same skillet, add half the beef; stir-fry 1 to 3 minutes or until outside surface is no longer pink. Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining beef. Stir in 1/4 cup shaved Parmesan cheese. Divide 1 (5-ounce) bag baby spinach among 4 plates. Top with the beef and vegetables. Drizzle with more balsamic dressing.
Serve with ROASTED RED POTATOES AND CARROTS. Add WHOLE-GRAIN ROLLS. Buy BROWNIES for dessert and serve them with fresh STRAWBERRIES. Don’t forget to give Dad a great big hug!
PLAN AHEAD: Prepare Monday’s enchiladas today and refrigerate; add 10 minutes to baking time. Save enough brownies for Tuesday.
SHOPPING LIST: beef top sirloin, balsamic vinaigrette, fresh green beans, olive oil, grape tomatoes, coarse salt, pepper, Parmesan cheese, baby spinach, red potatoes and carrots to roast, whole-grain rolls, brownies, fresh strawberries.
MONDAY: Meatless
Try no-meat PINEAPPLE AND BLACK BEAN ENCHILADAS tonight (see recipe). Serve the enchiladas with a SHREDDED LETTUCE SALAD. Sliced KIWIS are a light dessert.
PLAN AHEAD: Save enough enchiladas for Tuesday.
SHOPPING LIST: cooking spray, canola oil, onion, red bell pepper, canned pineapple tidbits, canned reduced-sodium black beans, canned chopped green chiles, fresh cilantro, shredded 50% light cheddar cheese, mild enchilada sauce, corn tortillas, reduced-fat sour cream, lettuce, kiwis.
TUESDAY: Heat and Eat
Dinner is almost ready; just heat the leftover ENCHILADAS and serve with deli CARROT SALAD. Leftover BROWNIES are good for dessert.
PLAN AHEAD: Save enough carrot salad for Friday. If time permits, prepare Wednesday’s stuffed peppers today and refrigerate; increase baking time by 10 minutes.
SHOPPING LIST: deli carrot salad.
WEDNESDAY: Budget
PICADILLO-STUFFED PEPPERS (see recipe) are good with red, yellow or green bell peppers; let your budget decide for you. Serve them with BUTTERED NOODLES, a MIXED GREEN SALAD and WHOLE-GRAIN ROLLS. Pop a few GRAPES into your mouth for dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: red, yellow or green bell peppers, jar mushroom and olive pasta sauce, lean ground beef, zucchini, onion, garlic, cinnamon, cumin, black pepper, raisins, sliced green olives with pimentos, cider vinegar, butter, noodles, mixed greens, whole-grain rolls, grapes.
THURSDAY: Express
Why let the kids have all the fun? How about ADULT PIZZA for a change? Heat oven to 375 degrees. Place a pre-baked 12-inch thin pizza crust on a baking sheet. Bake 5 minutes or until hot and crisp. Spread crust with 1/2 cup whipped cream cheese, 4 ounces thinly sliced smoked salmon (cut into strips), 1 cup diced ripe tomato, 1/3 cup diced red onion, 2 tablespoons rinsed capers and 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley. Season to taste with pepper. Slice and serve with a SPINACH SALAD. Enjoy PEARS for dessert.
Make it CHILI DOG night for the kids. Cook lowest-fat lowest-sodium hot dogs; place in a whole-grain hot dog bun with heated canned vegetarian chili and shredded 50% light cheddar cheese. Serve with leftover CARROT SALAD. For dessert, top FRESH BLUEBERRIES with light WHIPPED CREAM.
SHOPPING LIST: lowest-fat lowest-sodium hot dogs, whole-grain hot dog buns, canned vegetarian chili, 50% light cheddar cheese, fresh blueberries, light whipped cream.
SATURDAY: Easy Entertaining
Try something new tonight and invite guests for PORK WITH ASPARAGUS AND MINT (see recipe). Serve it with JASMINE RICE. Add steamed BABY BOK CHOY and SESAME BREADSTICKS on the side. Buy TAPIOCA PUDDING and garnish it with toasted coconut; serve with SLICED MANGOES for dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: canola oil, roasted red chili paste, fish sauce or soy sauce, sugar, onion, fresh asparagus, pork loin or thin pork chops, red bell pepper, fresh mint, jasmine rice, baby bok choy, sesame breadsticks, tapioca pudding, coconut, mangoes.
Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached at susan@7daymenu.com
