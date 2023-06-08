Steak, Green Bean and Tomato Salad

Steak, green bean and tomato salad.

 Courtesy of Cattlemen’s Beef Board / 7-Day Menu Planner

SUNDAY: Family

Celebrate Dad’s Day with STEAK, GREEN BEAN AND TOMATO SALAD. Cut 1 pound beef top sirloin (3/4 inches thick) in half lengthwise and then into 1/4-inch strips. In a resealable plastic bag, place beef and 2 tablespoons balsamic vinaigrette. Turn to coat, seal and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes to 2 hours. Heat large nonstick skillet on medium-high until hot. Add 2 1/2 cups fresh green beans (2-inch pieces) and 1 teaspoon olive oil. Stir-fry 5 minutes. Add 1 cup halved grape tomatoes; stir-fry 2 minutes. Remove from skillet; season with coarse salt and pepper and keep warm.

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached at susan@7daymenu.com