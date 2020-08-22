SUNDAY: Family
Gather the family for HERB-CRUSTED MEDITERRANEAN PORK TENDERLOIN. Place 1 (1-pound) pork tenderloin on a large piece of plastic wrap. Rub with olive oil; sprinkle 2 teaspoons dried oregano and 3/4 teaspoon lemon pepper seasoning evenly over surface. Cover tightly in plastic wrap; refrigerate for 2 hours to overnight. When ready to cook, heat grill to medium. Unwrap pork. Make lengthwise cut down center of pork, but not all the way through. Open, so pork lies flat. Spread 3 tablespoons mixed olive tapenade on half of pork. Sprinkle with 3 tablespoons crumbled Greek feta cheese. Fold other half of pork over to form original shape. Tie pork with twine at 2-inch intervals. Grill, uncovered, 20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees; turn halfway. Remove pork to cutting board; cover loosely with foil and let stand 5 to 10 minutes. To serve, remove twine and slice.
Serve with ASPARAGUS, ORZO and DINNER ROLLS. Finish with PEACH SHORTCAKE (sliced pound cake topped with fresh peaches and light whipped cream).
PLAN AHEAD: Grill an extra (plain) pork tenderloin and save enough peaches for Monday.
SHOPPING LIST: pork tenderloins, olive oil, dried oregano, lemon pepper seasoning, mixed olive tapenade, Greek feta cheese, asparagus, orzo, dinner rolls, pound cake, peaches, light whipped cream.
MONDAY: Heat and Eat
No cooking is necessary when you use the leftover pork in this PORK-APPLE SUMMER SALAD (see recipe). Just add CRUSTY BREAD on the side. Leftover peaches are a simple dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: celery, red onion, red bell pepper, Granny Smith apple, fresh or dried basil, less-sodium seasoned salt, salad greens, walnut halves, apple cider vinegar, reduced-fat sour cream, low-fat mayonnaise, sugar, garlic, coarse salt, pepper, crusty bread.
TUESDAY: Kids
The kids won’t be late for PIZZA MACARONI — two of their favorite “food groups.” In a large nonstick skillet, cook 1 pound lean ground beef for 6 minutes on medium-high or until no longer pink; drain, wipe pan with paper towel and return meat to pan. Stir in 1 cup pizza sauce, 1/4 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and cook 3 minutes on medium. Add 2 cups hot cooked elbow macaroni; cook 3 minutes or until hot. Sprinkle each serving with 1 tablespoon shredded 50% light cheddar cheese.
Serve with CHOPPED LETTUCE SALAD and SOFT BREAD STICKS. Fresh PINEAPPLE CHUNKS are good for dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: lean ground beef, pizza sauce, coarse salt, pepper, elbow macaroni, 50% light cheddar cheese, lettuce, soft bread sticks, fresh pineapple chunks.
WEDNESDAY: Express
Here’s a modern twist on an old favorite of mine: BLT&G (bacon, lettuce, tomato and guacamole — the tomatoes are in the salsa). Spread 4 (8-inch) flour tortillas with 4 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese; top with some salsa and shredded lettuce; spread evenly. Place 2 slices cooked bacon on each tortilla; top each with 2 tablespoons guacamole. Roll and serve immediately.
Add BAKED CHIPS, PICKLES and CELERY STICKS. For dessert, LEMON SHERBET is cool.
PLAN AHEAD: Save enough sherbet for Friday.
SHOPPING LIST: flour tortillas, reduced-fat cream cheese, salsa, lettuce, bacon, guacamole, baked chips, pickles, celery, lemon sherbet.
THURSDAY: Meatless
I confess that I ate almost the entire batch of this VEGETABLE STEW (see recipe) myself! I thinned what little was left over for soup. Serve with deli EGG SALAD SANDWICHES on whole-grain bread with lettuce. Pop FRESH CHERRIES into your mouth for dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: canola oil, baking potatoes, onions, fresh zucchini, canned no-salt-added diced tomatoes, unsalted vegetable broth, Italian seasoning, deli egg salad, whole-grain bread, lettuce, fresh cherries.
FRIDAY: Budget
Canned tuna is a guaranteed cost-cutter, and TUNA AND WHITE BEAN SALAD has guaranteed good flavor. Combine 1 medium cucumber (peeled, seeded and diced), 1/2 cup chopped fresh flatleaf parsley, 1 medium red onion (thinly sliced), juice of 2 lemons, 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, 1 teaspoon coarse salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, 2 (15-ounce) cans reduced-sodium cannellini beans (rinsed), 3 (6-ounce) cans water-packed albacore tuna (drained and flaked), and 1 (2-ounce) jar diced pimentos (drained) in a large bowl; toss to coat and let stand 15 minutes to blend flavors (if time permits). Arrange 8 cups mixed greens on a serving platter, top with tuna mixture and serve with ITALIAN BREAD. Leftover SHERBET is an easy dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: cucumber, fresh flatleaf parsley, red onion, lemons, extra-virgin olive oil, coarse salt, pepper, canned reduced-sodium cannellini beans, canned water-packed albacore tuna, jar diced pimentos, mixed greens, Italian bread.
SATURDAY: Entertain the Family
No one will be able to resist your SHRIMP AND PEPPERS OVER POLENTA. In a large nonstick skillet on medium, cook 1/2 cup chopped Canadian bacon 3 minutes or until lightly browned; stir frequently. Add 1 large green bell pepper, cut into strips, 1 large red bell pepper, cut into strips, 1 (10-ounce) can no-salt-added or regular diced tomatoes and green chilies, drained; cook 5 minutes. Add 1 1/2 pounds medium shrimp, peeled and deveined; cook 3 minutes or until shrimp are pink and opaque throughout. Stir in 1/2 cup sliced green onions. Meanwhile, slice and heat 1 (16-ounce) package refrigerated cheese polenta according to package directions. Serve shrimp and peppers over polenta.
Alongside, add CHARRED SESAME PECAN GREEN BEANS (see recipe), a BIBB LETTUCE SALAD and GARLIC BREAD.
For dessert, TURTLE TERRINE is only slightly decadent. Line a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with foil; spread with 1 pint softened chocolate-chocolate chip ice cream. Drizzle with 1/4 cup caramel sauce; top with 1 pint softened butter pecan ice cream. Repeat layers once. Freeze until hardened. Remove from freezer, turn upside-down, peel off foil and let stand a few minutes. Slice and top with light whipped cream and toasted pecans.
SHOPPING LIST: Canadian bacon, red and green bell peppers, canned no-salt-added or regular diced tomatoes and green chilies, medium shrimp, green onions, refrigerated cheese polenta, soy sauce, toasted sesame oil, pure maple syrup, fresh green beans, canola oil, chopped pecans, Bibb lettuce, garlic bread, chocolate-chocolate chip ice cream, caramel sauce, butter pecan ice cream, light whipped cream, pecans.