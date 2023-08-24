SUNDAY: Family

Serve the family your own (5- to 7-pound) ROAST CHICKEN today. Alongside, add WHITE BEANS WITH LEMON, FENNEL AND AVOCADO (see recipe). Add MIXED GREENS and CRUSTY ROLLS. Buy a CARROT CAKE for dessert.

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached at susan@7daymenu.com