SUNDAY: Family
Serve the family your own (5- to 7-pound) ROAST CHICKEN today. Alongside, add WHITE BEANS WITH LEMON, FENNEL AND AVOCADO (see recipe). Add MIXED GREENS and CRUSTY ROLLS. Buy a CARROT CAKE for dessert.
PLAN AHEAD: Save enough chicken and cake for Monday.
SHOPPING LIST: large chicken to roast, cooked or canned cannellini beans, bulb fennel, grape tomatoes, red onion, flatleaf parsley, kalamata olives, olive oil, lemon, fresh basil, coarse salt, black pepper, avocados, salad greens, crusty rolls, carrot cake.
MONDAY: Budget
Economical SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN AND BARLEY SOUP is easy to prepare. Heat 2 teaspoons canola oil in a large saucepan on medium. Add 2 cups chopped onion; cook 7 minutes or until softened. Add 2 (14-ounce) cans fat-free chicken broth and 2 cups water; bring to boil. Stir in 1 cup quick-cooking barley and 1 tablespoon chili powder; simmer 5 minutes. Add 4 cups frozen mixed corn, green beans and peas (or any vegetable mixture); cover and simmer 5 minutes or until veggies are tender. Stir in 3 to 4 cups shredded leftover chicken, 2 (10-ounce) cans diced tomatoes and green chiles and 1/2 cup chopped cilantro; heat through. (Adapted from Woman’s Day magazine.)
Serve the flavorful soup with an AVOCADO SALAD and TOASTED WHOLE-GRAIN ENGLISH MUFFINS. Leftover CAKE works for dessert.
PLAN AHEAD: Save enough soup for Tuesday.
SHOPPING LIST: canola oil, onion, fat-free chicken broth, quick-cooking barley, chili powder, frozen mixed corn, green beans and peas (or any vegetable mixture), canned diced tomatoes and green chiles, fresh cilantro, avocados, lettuce, whole-grain English muffins.
TUESDAY: Heat and Eat
You can relax because dinner is ready as soon as you reheat the leftover SOUP. Serve the soup with GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICHES and add a LETTUCE WEDGE. Juicy PEACHES are dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: bread and cheese for sandwiches, lettuce, peaches.
WEDNESDAY: Express
Make it quick and colorful tonight with TUNA-STUFFED AVOCADOS. Buy deli tuna salad and spoon into center of half an avocado. Garnish with a little paprika. Add TOMATO WEDGES and DEVILED EGGS to the plate with a WHOLE-GRAIN ROLL. For dessert, fresh RASPBERRIES are in season. Top them with a little light whipped cream.
TIP: Use chicken salad instead of tuna, if desired.
SHOPPING LIST: deli tuna salad, avocados, paprika, tomatoes, deviled eggs, whole-grain rolls, fresh raspberries, light whipped cream.
THURSDAY: Meatless
For a unique no-meat dinner, serve ROASTED ZUCCHINI WITH ALMONDS AND OLIVES (see recipe) over BROWN RICE. Add a MIXED GREEN SALAD and WHOLE-GRAIN ROLLS. For dessert, top FRESH PINEAPPLE with TOASTED COCONUT.
SHOPPING LIST: zucchini, coarse salt, olive oil, garlic, pimento-stuffed green olives, whole almonds, brown rice, salad greens, whole-grain rolls, fresh pineapple, coconut.
FRIDAY: Kids
Make the kids feel special and prepare LAYERED BLACK BEAN AND TORTILLA BAKE. Heat oven to 400 degrees. In a medium bowl, combine 1 (15-ounce) can rinsed reduced-sodium black beans, 1 (8-ounce) can rinsed corn and 1 (10-ounce) can drained mild diced tomatoes and green chiles. In an 8-by-8-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray, place 1 cup lightly crushed tortilla chips (baked or regular) and half the bean mixture. Repeat layer. Top with 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Bake 20 to 25 minutes, or until cheese melts and casserole is heated through. Serve with a CHOPPED LETTUCE SALAD.
For dessert, what kid could resist S’MORE SUNDAES? For one sundae, sprinkle the bottom of a sundae dish with crushed graham crackers. Top with 1 small scoop of fat-free chocolate ice cream. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup miniature marshmallows and more graham cracker crumbs. Top with another small scoop of ice cream; drizzle with warm chocolate syrup and more marshmallows.
SHOPPING LIST: canned reduced-sodium black beans, canned corn, canned mild diced tomatoes and green chiles, cooking spray, baked or regular tortilla chips, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, graham crackers, fat-free chocolate ice cream, miniature marshmallows, chocolate syrup.
SATURDAY: Easy Entertaining
Your guests will feel extra-special when you serve them MEDITERRANEAN STEAK WITH ASPARAGUS AND TOMATO ORZO (see recipe). Add a SPINACH SALAD and BAGUETTES.
For dessert, ICE CREAM SOUP is fun. Stir 1 pint slightly softened fat-free strawberry ice cream in a bowl until smooth and creamy. Pour 1/2 cup into each of 4 small bowls, top each with 1/4 cup any fresh fruit and serve.
SHOPPING LIST: boneless beef top sirloin steak, pepper, coarse salt, lower-sodium beef broth, dry red wine, plum tomatoes, capers, garlic, orzo pasta, asparagus, fresh spinach, baguettes, fat-free strawberry ice cream, any fresh fruit.