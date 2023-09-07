Forget the same old same old for family day and enjoy PORK CHOPS WITH SAUERKRAUT AND APPLES: Heat a large nonstick skillet on medium. Brown 4 well-trimmed pork loin chops (about 1 pound total) on both sides for 4 or 5 minutes. In a medium bowl, mix together 2 cups refrigerated, rinsed and drained sauerkraut, 2 tablespoons finely chopped red onion, 2 teaspoons caraway seeds, 2 chopped Granny Smith apples and 1/4 cup unsalted chicken broth. Add sauerkraut mixture to skillet; cover and simmer about 20 minutes or until apples and pork are tender.
Add a PECAN BERRY GREEN SALAD: On a large platter, spread 7 to 8 ounces salad greens. Next, sprinkle on 6 ounces fresh blueberries (see NOTE). Layer in 8 ounces sliced fresh strawberries. Using your fingers, crumble 6 ounces goat cheese in medium-large crumbles. Finally, spread 1 cup pecans. Toss with your favorite dressing. Serve chilled.
NOTE: For an elegant presentation, you may optionally arrange toppings in sections instead of layering. If so, toss before serving.
Add MASHED SWEET POTATOES and RYE ROLLS. COCONUT CAKE is your dessert.
PLAN AHEAD: Prepare brown rice for Monday. Save enough cake for Wednesday.
SOUTHWESTERN RICE AND BEANS on LEAF LETTUCE (see recipe) is a great-tasting way to save food dollars. Serve it with SLICED AVOCADOS and BAKED TORTILLA CHIPS. Cool LIME SHERBET is your dessert.
PLAN AHEAD: Save enough rice and beans and sherbet for Tuesday.
SHOPPING LIST: brown rice, canned reduced-sodium red kidney beans, canned reduced-sodium pinto or black beans, frozen green peas, celery, canned no-salt-added diced tomatoes with green chiles, sweet onion, parsley, red wine vinegar, canola oil, garlic, coarse salt, pepper, leaf lettuce, avocados, baked tortilla chips, lime sherbet.
TUESDAY: Heat and Eat
There won’t be any heat, but there will be lots of flavor in STUFFED TOMATOES using the leftover rice and beans. Choose medium or large tomatoes and scoop out seeds and pulp. Stuff with the rice and beans and serve. Add a bowl of BEEF BARLEY SOUP, a SPINACH SALAD and CRUSTY ROLLS. Scoop the leftover SHERBET for dessert.
Skip meat tonight and be bowled over with QUINOA TACO SALAD BOWLS (see recipe) for dinner. Serve with hard-boiled EGG WEDGES. Slice leftover CAKE for dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: romaine, quinoa, black beans, mango, plum tomatoes, blue corn chips, Haas avocados, salsa, eggs.
THURSDAY: Express
NOT YOUR MOTHER’S STROGANOFF (see recipe) makes good use of convenience products, has a great flavor and is so easy. Add a GREEN SALAD and WHOLE-GRAIN ROLLS. Fresh TROPICAL FRUITS make a refreshing dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: butter, onion, red bell pepper, sliced cremini mushrooms, extra-wide no-yolk noodles, packaged fully cooked beef pot roast, plain Greek yogurt or reduced-fat sour cream, black pepper, salad greens, whole-grain rolls, fresh tropical fruits.
FRIDAY: Kids
Let the kids choose their favorite: lean beef, turkey or veggie for BURGER NIGHT. Serve on WHOLE-GRAIN BUNS and add LETTUCE, TOMATOES, KETCHUP, MUSTARD and whatever other toppings the kids will love. Add a CARROT SALAD and VEGGIE CHIPS. Sliced KIWIS are a perfect dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: kids’ favorite burgers, whole-wheat buns, lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup, mustard, other toppings as desired, carrot salad, veggie chips, kiwis.
SATURDAY: Easy Entertaining
Invite guests for simple and tasty HONEY LIME TUNA. In a glass dish, combine 1/4 cup canola oil, 1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning, 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice, 1 tablespoon honey and 1 1/2 teaspoons dried basil. Add 1 pound tuna steaks. Cover and refrigerate 20 minutes, turning occasionally. Remove tuna, reserving marinade. Grill each side for 2 to 2 1/2 minutes, basting with marinade. Remove from heat; allow to rest for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.
Serve the tuna with BROWN RICE with toasted slivered almonds, GRILLED ZUCCHINI, a BOSTON LETTUCE SALAD and a BAGUETTE. CHEESECAKE with FRESH STRAWBERRIES is dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: canola oil, Old Bay seasoning, limes, honey, dried basil, tuna steaks, brown rice, slivered almonds, fresh zucchini, Boston lettuce, baguette, cheesecake, fresh strawberries.
Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached at susan@7daymenu.com
