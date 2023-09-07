Pecan Berry Green Salad

Pecan berry green salad.

 Courtesy of American Pecan Promotion Board /7-Day Menu Planner

SUNDAY: Family

Forget the same old same old for family day and enjoy PORK CHOPS WITH SAUERKRAUT AND APPLES: Heat a large nonstick skillet on medium. Brown 4 well-trimmed pork loin chops (about 1 pound total) on both sides for 4 or 5 minutes. In a medium bowl, mix together 2 cups refrigerated, rinsed and drained sauerkraut, 2 tablespoons finely chopped red onion, 2 teaspoons caraway seeds, 2 chopped Granny Smith apples and 1/4 cup unsalted chicken broth. Add sauerkraut mixture to skillet; cover and simmer about 20 minutes or until apples and pork are tender.

