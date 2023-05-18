SUNDAY: Family
Try these LOUISIANA CRABCAKES (see recipe) for a special family meal. Alongside, make your POTATO SALAD and add COLESLAW and HUSH PUPPIES (from mix). Buy a BOSTON CREAM PIE for dessert.
PLAN AHEAD: Save enough crabcakes and coleslaw for Monday and enough Boston cream pie for Tuesday.
SHOPPING LIST: egg, crabcake mix, low-fat mayonnaise, fresh lump or back fin crabmeat, canola oil, ingredients for potato salad, coleslaw, hush puppy mix, Boston cream pie.
MONDAY: Heat and Eat
Celebrate Memorial Day with leftovers and make heated CRABCAKE SANDWICHES on toasted ENGLISH MUFFINS. Add TARTAR SAUCE, CORN ON THE COB and leftover COLESLAW. How about CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES with a dollop of CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM for dessert?
PLAN AHEAD: Save enough cookies for Wednesday.
SHOPPING LIST: English muffins, tartar sauce, corn on the cob, chocolate chip cookies, chocolate ice cream.
TUESDAY: Meatless
CHEESE RAVIOLI WITH MUSHROOMS AND PEAS (see recipe) is a great no-meat dinner. Serve with a ROMAINE SALAD and GARLIC BREAD. Leftover BOSTON CREAM PIE makes a good dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: frozen cheese-filled ravioli, olive oil, garlic powder, onion, fresh cremini mushrooms, frozen green peas, sun-dried tomato Alfredo sauce, tomato basil pasta sauce, basil pesto, romaine, garlic bread.
WEDNESDAY: Kids
The kids will be happy you are serving BROILED HONEY-SESAME CHICKEN TENDERS for dinner: Marinate chicken tenders in honey teriyaki (or another flavor) marinade (from jar) for 10 minutes, then roll in sesame seeds before broiling on a baking sheet lined with nonstick foil for 5 minutes or until cooked through.
Serve with RICE, GREEN BEANS and WHOLE-GRAIN ROLLS. For dessert, leftover cookies are all you’ll want.
SHOPPING LIST: chicken tenders, jar honey teriyaki marinade (or another flavor), sesame seeds, rice, green beans, whole-grain rolls.
THURSDAY: Budget
Go Italian with PANINI CAPRESE for dinner. Cut a 10- to 14-ounce focaccia loaf (olive oil and herb or another flavor) in half horizontally. On bottom half, arrange 8 ounces fresh sliced mozzarella cheese and sliced tomatoes. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Top with fresh basil leaves. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons extra-virgin oil and 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar. Cover with bread top; press down gently. Cut into wedges and serve.
Add BAKED CHIPS. For dessert, FRESH PINEAPPLE is light.
SHOPPING LIST: focaccia loaf (olive oil and herb or another flavor), fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, coarse salt, pepper, fresh basil, extra-virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, baked chips, fresh pineapple.
FRIDAY: Express
One of my favorite fast meals is CHICKEN SALAD STUFFED AVOCADOS: Buy deli chicken salad and add some chopped walnuts and halved grapes. Spoon the mixture into halved avocados that have been coated with lemon juice. Garnish top with paprika.
Serve on MIXED GREENS and add TOMATO WEDGES to the plates, along with OVEN FRIES (from frozen) and CRUSTY BREAD. Enjoy fresh BLUEBERRIES for dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: deli chicken salad, walnuts, grapes, avocados, lemons, paprika, mixed greens, tomatoes, frozen oven fries, crusty bread, fresh blueberries.
SATURDAY: Easy Entertaining
Entertain guests with delicious PORK MEDALLIONS WITH BLUE CHEESE CHIVE TOPPING (see recipe). Serve with ORZO tossed with a little olive oil and chopped fresh parsley, STEAMED FRESH ASPARAGUS, a BIBB LETTUCE SALAD and a BAGUETTE. For dessert, top STRAWBERRY ICE CREAM with FRESH STRAWBERRIES.
SHOPPING LIST: pork tenderloin, pepper, olive oil, crumbled blue cheese, fresh chives, plain breadcrumbs, orzo, fresh parsley, fresh asparagus, bibb lettuce, baguette, strawberry ice cream, fresh strawberries.