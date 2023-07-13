SUNDAY: Family
Gather the family for your special recipe of GRILLED PORK LOIN. While the grill is hot, make GRILLED SRIRACHA CAULIFLOWER STEAKS: Cut 1 head cauliflower into 1/2-inch steaks, cutting through the core. Brush with olive oil and sprinkle with coarse salt. Place on medium grill. Turn after 5 minutes and brush with sriracha sauce. Turn again after 5 minutes and brush other side with sauce. Turn several times at 5-minute intervals or until tender, brushing with sauce after each turn. Remove from heat.
Add GREEN PEAS for a pretty plate and WHOLE-GRAIN BREAD. FRESH APPLE SQUARES (see recipe) are a delicious dessert.
PLAN AHEAD: Save enough pork and apple squares for Monday.
SHOPPING LIST: pork loin to grill, head cauliflower, olive oil, coarse salt, sriracha sauce, green peas, whole-grain bread, cooking spray, flour, old-fashioned oats, light brown sugar, lemon, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, canola oil, apple juice concentrate, Granny Smith apples, walnuts.
MONDAY: Heat and Eat
Everyone will line up for PORK PANINIS! Heat a ridged grill pan or large nonstick skillet. Meanwhile, lay 8 (1/2-inch-thick) slices from any country white bread loaf on a cutting board; coat with cooking spray. Turn 4 slices; spread other side of these slices with 1 tablespoon bottled mango chutney. Turn and top remaining 4 slices with 2 slices each leftover pork, slices of red onion, roasted red peppers (from 12-ounce jar, drained) and 4 slices Jarlsberg or other cheese. Cover with other slices of bread, chutney side down. Grill 4 to 5 minutes, turning once, until cheese melts. Remove to cutting board and halve.
Serve with VEGGIE CHIPS. For dessert, munch on leftover APPLE SQUARES.
SHOPPING LIST: any country white bread loaf, cooking spray, bottled mango chutney, red onion, jar of roasted red peppers, Jarlsberg or other cheese, veggie chips.
TUESDAY: Meatless
It’s fast and delicious, so ZUCCHINI A LA TOSCANA won’t disappoint. Cook 8 ounces of your favorite pasta; drain. Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large nonstick skillet on low. Add 4 cloves minced garlic and cook 2 to 3 minutes or until golden. Stir in 3 cups garden vegetable pasta sauce and 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley. Add 1 1/2 pounds zucchini (halved lengthwise and sliced), 1/8 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Cook, covered, 20 to 30 minutes or until zucchini is tender. Spoon over pasta. Serve with a SPINACH SALAD and GARLIC BREAD. NECTARINES are your dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: your favorite pasta, olive oil, garlic, garden vegetable pasta sauce, fresh parsley, zucchini, coarse salt, pepper, fresh spinach, garlic bread, nectarines.
WEDNESDAY: Kids
Call them PIZZA BAKED POTATOES, and then call the kids. Bake 4 medium potatoes; meanwhile, heat 1 1/2 cups chunky spaghetti sauce. Spoon sauce over slashed hot baked potatoes. Sprinkle with 1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese. Garnish with the kids’ favorite pizza toppings. Serve with CARROT SALAD. For dessert, fresh APRICOTS are quick.
SHOPPING LIST: baking potatoes, chunky spaghetti sauce, shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, kids’ favorite pizza toppings, carrot salad, fresh apricots.
THURSDAY: Budget
We really liked OVEN-FRIED BACON-WRAPPED CHICKEN THIGHS (see recipe). Have fun with purple (or other) CORN ON THE COB and add SLICED TOMATOES and CRUSTY ROLLS. Fresh PEACHES are dessert.
TIP: To save calories and fat, feel free to remove the bacon before eating; the flavor is still great.
SHOPPING LIST: bacon, bone-in skinless chicken thighs, cornmeal, coarse salt, smoked paprika, pepper, cooking spray, purple (or other) corn on the cob, tomatoes, crusty rolls, fresh peaches.
FRIDAY: Express
Try some CHICKEN SAUSAGE, PEPPERS AND ONIONS for dinner. Heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in a large skillet on medium-high. Arrange 2 packages (about 14 ounces) chicken sausages on one side of skillet; cover and cook 6 minutes. Cut 2 green bell peppers into strips and add to other side of skillet; cook 2 minutes. Meanwhile, cut 1 medium onion in half lengthwise, then lengthwise again into thin strips; add to peppers. Turn sausages. Cook 6 minutes, stirring occasionally, until sausages are lightly charred and cooked through and vegetables are lightly browned and softened.
Serve with a packaged GREEN SALAD and WHOLE-GRAIN ROLLS. Pop some FRESH BLUEBERRIES in your mouth for dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: canola oil, chicken sausages, green bell peppers, onion, packaged green salad, whole-grain rolls, fresh blueberries.
SATURDAY: Easy Entertaining
Invite friends for a special dinner of GRILLED LIME-MINT SHRIMP (see recipe). Serve with RICE and SUGAR SNAP PEAS and a BAGUETTE.
Make MANGO SPLITS for dessert: Place mango slices on a dessert plate (or banana split dish); spoon dabs of vanilla ice cream in center of the mango slices; drizzle with caramel sauce and top with light whipped cream.
SHOPPING LIST: wooden or metal skewers, spiced rum or other flavored rum or rum extract, limes, fresh mint, honey, olive oil, garlic powder, coarse salt, large shrimp (peeled, deveined, tails left on), rice, sugar snap peas, baguette, mangoes, vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, light whipped cream.