Start Mom’s special day with a glass of TOMATO JUICE and CAPRESE SKEWERS (see recipe). After that, Mom will love this easy BREAKFAST SKILLET HASH. Heat 2 tablespoons canola oil in large nonstick skillet on medium. Add 4 1/2 cups (3/4 of 30-ounce package) partially thawed frozen shredded hash browns and 1 tablespoon bacon-and-chive seasoning. Coat back of large spoon with cooking spray and use it to make 4 indentations in potatoes. Break 1 egg into each indention. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup shredded 50% light cheddar cheese and 2 tablespoons thinly sliced green onions. Cover and cook 5 minutes or until eggs are set.
Add BISCUITS to the meal. A bowl of BLUEBERRIES, garnished with a mint sprig, is the perfect ending for Mom’s special meal.
For a fast meal, serve ROAST BEEF WRAP WITH HORSERADISH SLAW. For 2 wraps: In a medium bowl, combine 1/4 cup reduced-fat sour cream and 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish. Fold in 1 cup coleslaw mix. Dividing evenly, top 2 (10-inch) whole-grain flour tortillas with 2 cups baby spinach, 8 ounces deli sliced roast beef, 2 ounces sliced 50% light cheddar cheese and the slaw mixture. Roll tightly, folding the sides. Slice on the diagonal and serve. Add BAKED CHIPS and GRAPE TOMATOES to the plate. Enjoy leftover blueberries for dessert.
Forget meat tonight when you serve GRILLED CHEESE AND TOMATO PANINIS. Spread sliced Italian bread with pesto; layer with tomato and part-skim mozzarella cheese. Coat outside of bread with cooking spray; brown in a skillet on medium heat, pressing sandwiches with a spatula, until cheese melts. Add SPLIT PEA SOUP.
Make the meal special and add your DEVILED EGGS. For dessert, try PLUMS.
SHOPPING LIST: Italian bread, pesto, tomatoes, part-skim mozzarella, cooking spray, split pea soup, ingredients for deviled eggs, plums.
WEDNESDAY: Kids
Serve the kids SWEET AND SOUR MEATBALLS tonight. In a large pot, heat beef gravy (from can or jar) on medium with seedless red raspberry jam to taste. Add any prepared frozen meatballs (thawed); heat through. Stir in some reduced-fat sour cream and chopped fresh parsley. Spoon over cooked NOODLES to serve.
Add GREEN PEAS (from frozen) and SOFT ROLLS. For dessert, how about a big bowl of FRESH STRAWBERRIES?
SHOPPING LIST: can or jar beef gravy, seedless red raspberry jam, frozen meatballs, reduced-fat sour cream, fresh parsley, noodles, frozen green peas, soft rolls, fresh strawberries.
THURSDAY: Budget
You’ll save money, and you’ll love the flavor of QUINOA AND BLACK BEAN SALAD (see recipe). Serve it with CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP and SESAME BREAD STICKS. PEARS are an easy dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: quinoa, canned reduced-sodium black beans, red wine vinegar, coarse salt, black pepper, frozen corn, green bell pepper, pickled jalapeno peppers, fresh cilantro, limes, cumin, olive oil, chicken noodle soup, sesame bread sticks, pears.
PLAN AHEAD: Save enough quinoa and black bean salad for Friday.
FRIDAY: Heat and Eat
Dinner is almost ready when you use your leftovers to make CHICKEN AND QUINOA. Toss carved, refrigerated cooked chicken breast pieces with the leftover quinoa salad. Moisten with a little olive oil. Serve with MIXED GREENS and WHOLE-GRAIN BREAD. Sliced KIWIS are dessert.
