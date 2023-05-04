Caprese Skewers

 America’s Test Kitchen/Daniel van Ackere / 7-Day Menu Planner

SUNDAY: Family

Start Mom’s special day with a glass of TOMATO JUICE and CAPRESE SKEWERS (see recipe). After that, Mom will love this easy BREAKFAST SKILLET HASH. Heat 2 tablespoons canola oil in large nonstick skillet on medium. Add 4 1/2 cups (3/4 of 30-ounce package) partially thawed frozen shredded hash browns and 1 tablespoon bacon-and-chive seasoning. Coat back of large spoon with cooking spray and use it to make 4 indentations in potatoes. Break 1 egg into each indention. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup shredded 50% light cheddar cheese and 2 tablespoons thinly sliced green onions. Cover and cook 5 minutes or until eggs are set.

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached at susan@7daymenu.com