SUNDAY: Family
It takes a little extra time, but APPLE GLAZED PORK LOIN ROAST WITH PINEAPPLE STUFFING (see recipe) is worth the effort. Serve the combo meal with ROASTED RED POTATOES WITH BACON: Wrap partially cooked, bite-size red potatoes in 1/2 slice bacon each; secure with wooden pick. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes or until tender and bacon is done.
Add a ROMAINE SALAD and WHOLE-GRAIN BREAD. Buy a BOSTON CREAM PIE for dessert.
PLAN AHEAD: Save enough pork roast, stuffing and potatoes for Monday; save enough pie for Tuesday.
SHOPPING LIST: top loin pork roast, dried basil, coarse salt, pepper, apple juice, brown sugar, less-sodium soy sauce, less-sodium Worcestershire sauce, dense white bread, canned crushed pineapple, evaporated skim milk, eggs, butter, white sugar, red potatoes, bacon, romaine, whole-grain bread, Boston cream pie.
MONDAY: Heat and Eat
Yesterday’s PORK WITH STUFFING is good enough for an encore performance tonight. On the side, add leftover potatoes along with FRESH BROCCOLI, a LETTUCE WEDGE and WHOLE-GRAIN ROLLS to round out the meal. PLUMS are an easy dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: fresh broccoli, lettuce, whole-grain rolls, plums.
TUESDAY: Budget
You will like this delectable CREAMY CHICKEN AND PASTA: Cook 12 ounces penne pasta according to directions (see TIP); drain. Meanwhile, heat 1 (14-ounce) can unsalted chicken broth in a large nonstick skillet on medium; add 1 pound chicken tenders and cook 5 minutes or until no longer pink. Stir in 1 (8-ounce) package reduced-fat cream cheese (cut into cubes) and 1 (5-ounce) package fresh spinach leaves. Return to a simmer and cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in 10 halved cherry tomatoes and cook 3 more minutes. In a large bowl, mix together the pasta and sauce. Let stand a few minutes and then serve immediately.
Add GREEN BEANS and BREAD STICKS. Slice the leftover BOSTON CREAM PIE for dessert.
TIP: Reserve 1/2 cup pasta cooking water to thin pasta sauce mixture if necessary.
SHOPPING LIST: penne pasta, unsalted chicken broth, chicken tenders, reduced-fat cream cheese, packaged fresh spinach, cherry tomatoes, green beans, bread sticks.
WEDNESDAY: Meatless
Make a no-meat meal of TEX-MEX STUFFED POTATOES: Bake 4 (8-ounce) potatoes at 450 degrees for 45 to 55 minutes. Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium. Add 1 chopped onion, 1 chopped red bell pepper and 1 teaspoon minced garlic; cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add 1 (15- or 16-ounce) can chili beans in spicy sauce (with liquid), 1 tablespoon less-sodium Worcestershire sauce and 1/2 teaspoon minced pickled jalapeno peppers. Reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer 5 minutes. Split potatoes, fluff with fork and top with bean mixture. Sprinkle with shredded Monterey jack cheese; top with reduced-fat sour cream.
Serve with a ROMAINE SALAD and TORTILLAS. Make instant CHOCOLATE PUDDING with 1% milk for dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: baking potatoes, canola oil, onion, red bell pepper, garlic, canned chili beans in spicy sauce, less-sodium Worcestershire sauce, pickled jalapeno peppers, Monterey jack cheese, reduced-fat sour cream, romaine, tortillas, instant chocolate pudding, 1% milk.
THURSDAY: Kids
This version of LOADED NACHOS (see recipe) is perfect for the kids to prepare themselves. Serve it with the usual toppings of chopped tomatoes, shredded lettuce and salsa. Add RICE. DESSERT is VANILLA ICE CREAM.
PLAN AHEAD: Save enough ice cream for Saturday.
SHOPPING LIST: canola oil, garlic, chili powder, cumin, dried oregano, coarse salt, 90% lean ground beef, tomato paste, brown sugar, tortilla chips, refried beans, shredded Monterey jack or colby jack cheese, chopped tomatoes, lettuce, salsa, rice, vanilla ice cream.
FRIDAY: Express
There’s little to prepare for dinner tonight beyond adding some halved grapes and some chopped apple to deli CHICKEN SALAD. If you have any walnuts or pecans, toss in a few of those, too. Spoon the salad on LETTUCE and serve. For a little warmth, serve with any VEGETABLE SOUP and FLATBREAD. Fresh PINEAPPLE SPEARS are a perfect dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: grapes, apples, deli chicken salad, walnuts or pecans, lettuce, any vegetable soup, flatbread, fresh pineapple spears.
SATURDAY: Easy Entertaining
Treat your lucky guests to HERB-BRAISED CHICKEN WITH MUSHROOMS AND TOMATOES (see recipe); this recipe is going into my keeper file! Serve it over BROWN RICE and add steamed fresh ZUCCHINI on the side. Add SOURDOUGH BREAD. Buy or make CHERRY COBBLER for dessert and top it with leftover VANILLA ICE CREAM.
SHOPPING LIST: bacon, packaged sliced cremini mushrooms, sweet onion (such as Vidalia), dried basil, dried oregano, coarse salt, chipotle chili pepper, bone-in skinless chicken thighs, canned no-salt-added diced tomatoes, brown rice, fresh zucchini, sourdough bread, cherry cobbler.