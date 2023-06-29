Apple Pecan Turkey Salad With Honey Mustard Dressing

Apple pecan turkey salad with honey mustard dressing.

 Gwynn Galvin, SwirlsOfFlavor.com

SUNDAY: Family

For a simple summer meal on family day, buy a smoked TURKEY BREAST and serve it with deli BROCCOLI SALAD. Make your own MACARONI SALAD and add CRUSTY BREAD. COCONUT CAKE is dessert.

