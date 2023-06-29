SUNDAY: Family
For a simple summer meal on family day, buy a smoked TURKEY BREAST and serve it with deli BROCCOLI SALAD. Make your own MACARONI SALAD and add CRUSTY BREAD. COCONUT CAKE is dessert.
PLAN AHEAD: Save enough turkey, macaroni salad and cake for Monday.
SHOPPING LIST: smoked turkey breast, deli broccoli salad, ingredients for macaroni salad, crusty bread, coconut cake.
MONDAY: Heat and Eat
Make beautiful and easy APPLE PECAN TURKEY SALAD WITH HONEY MUSTARD DRESSING (see recipe) using the leftover turkey. Add leftover MACARONI SALAD and WHOLE-GRAIN ROLLS on the side. Cut some leftover CAKE for dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: honey, whole-grain Dijon mustard, apple cider vinegar, olive oil, garlic, coarse salt, pepper, red-tipped lettuce, blueberries, Gala apple, red onion, pecans, whole-grain rolls.
TUESDAY: Kids
The kids will enjoy MEXICAN TORTILLA SOUP. Brown 1 pound lean ground beef and drain. Add 2 (16-ounce) jars of chunky salsa, 2 (14-ounce) cans unsalted beef broth and 1 cup frozen corn (thawed). Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes or until heated through. Top with crushed baked tortilla chips and serve.
Add CHEESE TOAST and a CHOPPED LETTUCE SALAD. SLICED CANTALOUPE is good for dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: lean ground beef, chunky salsa, unsalted beef broth, frozen corn, baked tortilla chips, bread and cheese for toast, lettuce, cantaloupe.
WEDNESDAY: Meatless
WHOLE-WHEAT PASTA PRIMAVERA (see recipe) is packed with nutrients and fiber and makes a high-flavor, no-meat meal. Serve it with a MIXED GREEN SALAD and GARLIC BREAD. PAPAYA is just right for dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: whole-wheat or multigrain spaghetti, teriyaki marinade or sauce or all-purpose Asian sauce, dry sherry, canola or chili oil, fresh asparagus, carrots, onion, yellow squash, sliced fresh mushrooms, dark or roasted sesame oil, mixed greens, garlic bread, papaya.
THURSDAY: Express
Make dinner quick with CORNED BEEF SANDWICHES WITH HORSERADISH SLAW. Layer thinly sliced corned beef on dark rye or pumpernickel bread and top with a mixture of packaged coleslaw mix, thin red bell pepper strips and prepared vinaigrette accented with prepared horseradish. Close sandwich and slice on the diagonal. Serve with BAKED CHIPS and DILL PICKLES. How about NECTARINES for dessert?
SHOPPING LIST: corned beef, dark rye or pumpernickel bread, packaged coleslaw mix, red bell pepper, vinaigrette, prepared horseradish, baked chips, dill pickles, nectarines.
FRIDAY: Budget
Economical TURKEY TACO SKILLET is a good way to protect the food budget. In a large nonstick skillet, cook 1 pound ground turkey 5 minutes or until no longer pink; drain. Add 1 (10 3/4-ounce) can condensed tomato soup, 1 cup picante sauce, 1/2 cup water, 8 corn tortillas (cut into 1-inch pieces) and 1/2 cup shredded 50% light cheddar cheese. Cover and cook on low for 5 minutes or until hot. Top with another 1/2 cup cheese and serve.
Add STEAMED FRESH BROCCOLI and a ROMAINE SALAD. PEACHES make a good dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: ground turkey, canned condensed tomato soup, picante sauce, corn tortillas, shredded 50% light cheddar cheese, fresh broccoli, romaine, peaches.
SATURDAY: Easy Entertaining
Entertain friends and serve them TILAPIA ON ARTICHOKE-MUSHROOM COUSCOUS (see recipe). Serve with SNOW PEAS, a RED-TIPPED LETTUCE SALAD and a BAGUETTE. Buy FRUIT TARTS for dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: sliced fresh white or cremini mushrooms, jars of marinated artichoke heart quarters, couscous, instant minced onion, coarse salt, tilapia fillets, tomatoes, fresh parsley, snow peas, red-tipped lettuce, baguette, fruit tarts.