SUNDAY: Family
For a special family meal, serve STEAK AU POIVRE (see recipe), along with ROASTED BABY CARROTS, STEAMED FRESH ASPARAGUS and DINNER ROLLS. Make or buy a PEACH COBBLER for dessert and top it with a dab of VANILLA ICE CREAM.
PLAN AHEAD: Grill 2 extra steaks for Monday and make Monday’s mashed potatoes tonight.
SHOPPING LIST: coarse grind black pepper, garlic salt, boneless strip steaks, unsalted beef broth, cognac or brandy or brandy extract, heavy cream, baby carrots, fresh asparagus, dinner rolls, peach cobbler, vanilla ice cream.
MONDAY: Heat and Eat
Use leftover steak for BEEF AND POTATO QUESADILLAS. Chop leftover steak; set aside. Combine mashed potatoes, 1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper and 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder. Microwave on high (100% power) 3 minutes or until hot. Add steak and mix well. Divide mixture and spread on half of 4 (10-inch) flour tortillas to 1/2 inch from edge. Sprinkle each tortilla with 1/4 cup shredded Mexican-blend cheese. Fold over and coat one side with cooking spray. Heat a large nonstick skillet on medium-high; add 2 tortillas (coated side down) and cook 4 to 5 minutes on each side or until golden and crispy. Coat tops with cooking spray (away from heat) before turning. Repeat with 2 more quesadillas.
Serve with your favorite SALSA, along with deli CARROT SALAD. Fresh BLUEBERRIES are your dessert.
PLAN AHEAD: Save enough carrot salad for Friday. Cook Tuesday’s rice tonight.
SHOPPING LIST: potatoes to mash, red bell pepper, garlic powder, flour tortillas, shredded Mexican-blend cheese, cooking spray, salsa, deli carrot salad, blueberries.
TUESDAY: Budget
Control food costs with FRIED RICE. Heat 1 tablespoon peanut oil in large nonstick skillet or wok on medium-high. Add 1 clove minced garlic; stir-fry 30 seconds. Add 1 cup (about 4 ounces) thinly sliced napa cabbage, 3/4 cup fresh or frozen peas (thawed) and 1/3 cup diced ham (or other cooked meat). Stir-fry 30 seconds. Add 4 cups chilled cooked rice, 1/3 cup sliced green onions and 1 tablespoon less-sodium soy sauce. Stir-fry 2 minutes. Push rice to one side of skillet. Pour in 3 lightly beaten eggs. Cook, without stirring, for 30 seconds. Continue stir-frying by combining eggs with rice mixture until eggs are thickened and no visible liquid egg remains. Spoon onto serving platter and garnish with sliced green onion tops.
Serve with a SPINACH SALAD and SESAME BREAD STICKS. Enjoy APRICOTS for dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: peanut oil, garlic, napa cabbage, fresh or frozen peas, diced ham or other cooked meat, rice, green onions, less-sodium soy sauce, eggs, fresh spinach, sesame bread sticks, apricots.
WEDNESDAY: Express
For a quick meal, make deli SEAFOOD SALAD SANDWICHES on WHOLE-WHEAT ENGLISH MUFFINS, topped with LETTUCE. Serve with TOMATO BASIL SOUP and CRACKERS. Slice WATERMELON for dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: deli seafood salad, whole-wheat English muffins, lettuce, tomato basil soup, crackers, watermelon.
THURSDAY: Meatless
“Mm-mm good” was the response to ONION PIE (see recipe). Serve with STEAMED FRESH BROCCOLI and SLICED TOMATOES. Cool off with a small serving of STRAWBERRY ICE CREAM for dessert.
PLAN AHEAD: Save enough ice cream for Friday.
SHOPPING LIST: refrigerated pie crust, butter, sweet onion (such as Vidalia), reduced-fat cream cheese, egg, 1% milk, coarse salt, hot sauce, fresh broccoli, tomatoes, strawberry ice cream.
FRIDAY: Kids
Bring on KIWI PEANUT BUTTER WRAPS for kids’ night. For one serving: Spread a small flour tortilla with peanut butter. Top the nearest half of the tortilla with about 2 tablespoons of whipped cream cheese and diced kiwi. Roll up like a burrito and gobble it up like a kid.
Serve with leftover CARROT SALAD. Leftover ICE CREAM is dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: small tortillas, peanut butter, whipped cream cheese, kiwis.
SATURDAY: Easy Entertaining
It’s simple and good, two reasons to invite friends for SPANISH CHICKEN SKILLET (see recipe). Serve with BROWN RICE, fresh GREEN BEANS, a MIXED GREEN SALAD and SOURDOUGH BREAD. Buy a CHEESECAKE and top with FRESH RASPBERRIES for dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: flour, paprika, garlic powder, coarse salt, thyme, black pepper, boneless skinless chicken breasts, olive oil, green bell pepper, onion, no-salt-added diced tomatoes, unsalted chicken broth, crushed red pepper, brown rice, fresh green beans, mixed greens, sourdough bread, cheesecake, fresh raspberries.