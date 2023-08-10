Grilled Steak and Vegetable Salad

Grilled steak and vegetable salad.

 Courtesy of Cattlemen’s Beef Board /7-Day Menu Planner

SUNDAY: Family

GRILLED STEAK AND VEGETABLE SALAD (see recipe) is perfect for family day. Add CRUSTY BREAD. Top VANILLA ICE CREAM with TOASTED COCONUT for dessert.

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached at susan@7daymenu.com