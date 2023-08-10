SUNDAY: Family
GRILLED STEAK AND VEGETABLE SALAD (see recipe) is perfect for family day. Add CRUSTY BREAD. Top VANILLA ICE CREAM with TOASTED COCONUT for dessert.
PLAN AHEAD: Prepare enough steak for Monday. Save enough ice cream for Saturday.
SHOPPING LIST: boneless beef strip steaks, medium sweet potato, assorted vegetables (such as zucchini, yellow squash, asparagus, eggplant, red onion, red and yellow bell peppers or Romaine lettuce), reduced-fat dressing or vinaigrette (such as Italian, noncreamy Caesar or red wine vinaigrette), garlic, black pepper, coarse salt, crusty bread, vanilla ice cream, coconut.
MONDAY: Heat and Eat
Make a BEEF STIR-FRY with thinly sliced leftover steak, fresh or frozen stir-fry vegetables and bottled stir-fry sauce. Serve your creation over RICE and add WHOLE-GRAIN ROLLS on the side. FRESH CHERRIES are a juicy summertime dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: fresh or frozen stir-fry vegetables, bottled stir-fry sauce, rice, whole-grain rolls, fresh cherries.
TUESDAY: Meatless
Skip meat for ASIAN BEAN BURGERS. In a medium bowl, mash 3 cups cooked or canned (rinsed) reduced-sodium kidney beans with a fork or potato masher. Stir in 1/2 cup plain dry breadcrumbs, 1/3 cup minced green onions, 1 egg, 1 tablespoon lower-sodium soy sauce, 1 teaspoon ground ginger and 1 teaspoon minced garlic.
Form into 4 patties. Heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium. Cook patties 3 to 4 minutes per side until heated through and crusty. Top with a sauce made of 1/4 cup low-fat mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish, 1 tablespoon minced green onion and 1 teaspoon lower-sodium soy sauce.
Serve on WHOLE-GRAIN BUNS with LETTUCE, TOMATO AND CUCUMBERS. Add OVEN FRIES (frozen). Make BANANA PUDDING with 1% milk for dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: canned reduced-sodium or cooked kidney beans, plain dry breadcrumbs, green onions, egg, lower-sodium soy sauce, ground ginger, garlic, canola oil, low-fat mayonnaise, prepared horseradish, whole-grain buns, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, frozen oven fries, banana pudding mix, 1% milk.
WEDNESDAY: Express
Make your own fast food tonight: Pan-fry a HAM STEAK and serve it with prepared MASHED SWEET POTATOES. Add a packaged GREEN SALAD and BISCUITS. APPLE SLICES sprinkled with cinnamon are your dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: ham steak, mashed sweet potatoes, packaged green salad, biscuits, apples, cinnamon.
THURSDAY: Budget
Enjoy PORK POZOLE for a low-cost entree: In a 3-quart or larger slow cooker, combine a well-trimmed 2- to 2 1/2-pound boneless pork shoulder (butt) roast cut into bite-size chunks with 1 1/2 cups recaito (see TIP). Mix well. Cover and cook on low 7 to 8 hours. Stir in 2 (15- or 16-ounce) cans rinsed hominy; cover and cook 10 minutes or until hominy is heated through. Ladle into bowls and garnish with chopped cilantro.
Serve it with a LETTUCE WEDGE and WHOLE-GRAIN ROLLS. For dessert, enjoy a slice of WATERMELON.
TIP: Recaito is a thicker-than-salsa, cilantro-based seasoning used to add flavor.
SHOPPING LIST: boneless pork shoulder (butt) roast, recaito, canned hominy, cilantro, lettuce, whole-grain rolls, watermelon.
FRIDAY: Kids
Treat the kids to SPAGHETTI PIE tonight: Heat oven to 350 degrees. Cook 8 ounces spaghetti according to directions; drain. Coat a 9-inch tempered glass pie plate with cooking spray. In a large bowl, beat 2 eggs with a fork. Stir in 1 (15-ounce) container part-skim ricotta cheese and 3/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese until blended. Add cooked spaghetti to cheese mixture and stir until well-coated. Transfer mixture to pie plate; top with 1 cup marinara sauce. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese and 2 more tablespoons Parmesan. Bake 25 minutes. Remove from oven and let stand 10 minutes. Cut into wedges and serve.
Add CELERY STICKS and SOFT ROLLS. POPSICLES are a cool dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: spaghetti, cooking spray, eggs, part-skim ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese, marinara sauce, shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, celery, soft rolls, Popsicles.
SATURDAY: Easy Entertaining
Invite friends for ANISE-ORANGE SHRIMP AND SCALLOP SKEWERS (see recipe), a perfect summer dish.
Serve the combo with HONEY-GINGER DIPPING SAUCE: Mix together 3/4 cup fresh orange juice, 2 tablespoons honey, 2 tablespoons lower-sodium soy sauce, 2 tablespoons sliced green onions and 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger.
Start the meal with your own GAZPACHO. Add SOURDOUGH BREAD and canned BLACK-EYED PEAS mixed with chopped red onion and a light balsamic vinaigrette. For dessert, make SUMMER FRUIT CRUMBLE (see recipe) and top with leftover VANILLA ICE CREAM.
SHOPPING LIST: orange juice, canola oil, anise seeds, garlic powder, coarse salt, ground ginger, pepper, large shrimp, sea scallops, honey, lower-sodium soy sauce, green onions, gazpacho, sourdough bread, canned black-eyed peas, red onion, light balsamic vinaigrette, fresh peaches or blueberries or mixture, sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon, pure vanilla extract, butter, packaged yellow cake mix.