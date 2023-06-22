SUNDAY: Family
For a special family day, prepare GRILLED PORK TENDERLOIN. Season a 1-pound pork tenderloin with coarse salt and pepper. Mix together 1/4 cup spicy mustard and 3 tablespoons apricot preserves. Grill pork on medium for about 15 minutes, turning several times, or until internal temperature reaches 155 degrees; brush with mustard mixture the last few minutes. Remove from grill; tent with foil. Let stand 5 minutes before slicing.
Serve with BROWN RICE, SLICED CUCUMBERS AND ONIONS in Italian dressing and a BAGUETTE. Make or buy a PEACH COBBLER for dessert.
PLAN AHEAD: Save enough cobbler for Monday.
SHOPPING LIST: pork tenderloin, coarse salt, pepper, spicy mustard, apricot preserves, brown rice, cucumbers, onions, Italian dressing, baguette, peach cobbler.
MONDAY: Budget
Keep food costs down with tasty QUICK GREEK STEW. Heat a large nonstick skillet on medium-high and cook 1 pound lean ground beef for 5 minutes or until no longer pink; drain. Stir in 1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato sauce, 1 teaspoon cumin, 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt, 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. Cover and cook 3 minutes. Add 1 (5- or 6-ounce) package fresh baby spinach leaves; cover and cook 2 minutes or until spinach wilts.
Serve over COUSCOUS and garnish with toasted pine nuts. Add a LETTUCE WEDGE and WHOLE-GRAIN ROLLS. Heat the leftover COBBLER for dessert.
PLAN AHEAD: Marinate Tuesday’s beef overnight.
SHOPPING LIST: lean ground beef, canned no-salt-added tomato sauce, cumin, coarse salt, dried oregano, cinnamon, packaged fresh baby spinach, couscous, pine nuts, lettuce, whole-grain rolls.
TUESDAY: Family
Gather the family and celebrate the Fourth with BRAISED BARBECUE BRISKET (see recipe) on the menu. Serve with CORN ON THE COB, BAKED BEANS, COLESLAW and CRUSTY ROLLS.
Keep the festivities going with STAR-TOPPED BLUEBERRY PARFAITS. Cut a 10 3/4-ounce frozen low-fat pound cake into 14 slices (1/4 inch thick); refreeze remaining cake. Spread seven of the slices with 1/4 cup red fruit jam; top with seven plain slices. Trim and discard crusts of the seven “sandwiches.” With a 1 1/4-inch star cookie cutter, cut a shape from four “sandwiches”; set aside. Cut sandwich trimmings and remaining whole sandwiches into 3/4-inch squares. Into four (8-ounce) parfait or wine glasses, place half the cake squares, 1 cup (of 2 cups total) fresh blueberries and 9 ounces (from two 6-ounce containers) low-fat vanilla yogurt, dividing equally. Top with remaining cake squares and 1 cup blueberries. Spoon a dollop of remaining yogurt on top of each parfait, top with a star and serve.
PLAN AHEAD: Save enough brisket and buy enough blueberries for Wednesday.
SHOPPING LIST: chili powder, light brown sugar, garlic powder, beef brisket, barbecue sauce, dry red wine, corn on the cob, baked beans, coleslaw, crusty rolls, frozen low-fat pound cake, red fruit jam, fresh blueberries, low-fat vanilla yogurt.
WEDNESDAY: Heat and Eat
Enjoy yesterday’s brisket in today’s BRISKET SANDWICHES on whole-grain buns. Add deli POTATO SALAD and SLICED LETTUCE AND TOMATOES to the meal. Leftover BLUEBERRIES are good for dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: whole-grain buns, deli potato salad, lettuce, tomatoes.
THURSDAY: Meatless
ZITI WITH CHARD (see recipe) gives a new flavor to pasta. Serve the slightly salty-tasting greens and pasta combo with a GREEN SALAD and GARLIC BREAD. Fresh PLUMS are a light dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: ziti or other short tube-shaped pasta, olive oil, Swiss chard, garlic, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, lemon, coarse salt, pepper, Romano or Parmesan cheese, salad greens, garlic bread, fresh plums.
FRIDAY: Kids
Tell the kids they are having MUFFIN HEADS for dinner and watch them smile. Top each toasted English muffin half with a thin layer of spaghetti sauce and slices of 50% light cheddar cheese; broil until cheese is melted and top with a silly vegetable face using halved red bell pepper half-rings (mouth), baby corn (nose), sliced black olives (eyes) and julienne carrots (hair).
Continue the fun with APPLE PIE IN A BOWL for dessert. In a small bowl, spoon alternating layers of chunky applesauce, vanilla low-fat yogurt and crumbled gingersnaps; dust with cinnamon.
SHOPPING LIST: English muffins, spaghetti sauce, sliced 50% light cheddar cheese, red bell peppers, baby corn, sliced black olives, carrots, chunky applesauce, vanilla low-fat yogurt, gingersnaps, cinnamon.
SATURDAY: Easy Entertaining
You’ll want to invite special friends to enjoy CUMIN AND MUSTARD RACK OF LAMB WITH WHITE BEAN SALAD (see recipe). Serve it with a BOSTON LETTUCE SALAD and SOURDOUGH BREAD. CHEESECAKE WITH FRESH RASPBERRIES is an outstanding dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: lamb racks, Dijon mustard, whole cumin seeds, coarse salt, black pepper, canned no-salt-added butter beans, celery, red chile pepper, sweet Peppadew peppers, fresh basil, lemon, extra-virgin olive oil, Boston lettuce, sourdough bread, cheesecake, fresh raspberries.