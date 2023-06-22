Braised Barbecue Brisket

 Courtesy of Cattlemen’s Beef Board / 7-Day Menu Planner

SUNDAY: Family

For a special family day, prepare GRILLED PORK TENDERLOIN. Season a 1-pound pork tenderloin with coarse salt and pepper. Mix together 1/4 cup spicy mustard and 3 tablespoons apricot preserves. Grill pork on medium for about 15 minutes, turning several times, or until internal temperature reaches 155 degrees; brush with mustard mixture the last few minutes. Remove from grill; tent with foil. Let stand 5 minutes before slicing.

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached at susan@7daymenu.com