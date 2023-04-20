SUNDAY: Family
Add some extra flavor to the usual family feast with MEXICAN ROAST CHICKEN WITH OLIVE SALSA (see recipe). On the side, add packaged YELLOW RICE, reduced-sodium PINTO BEANS, a LETTUCE WEDGE and FLOUR TORTILLAS. Make BUTTERSCOTCH PUDDING (from a mix) with 1% milk for dessert and top with light WHIPPED CREAM.
PLAN AHEAD: Save enough chicken, olive salsa and black olives, along with any leftover rice and beans, for Monday.
SHOPPING LIST: chicken to roast, cooking spray, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, coarse salt, black (ripe) pitted olives, pimento-stuffed manzanilla olives, chunky salsa, fresh cilantro, packaged yellow rice, reduced-sodium pinto beans, lettuce, flour tortillas, butterscotch pudding mix, 1% milk, light whipped cream.
MONDAY: Heat and Eat
Make good use of Monday’s leftovers and enjoy CHICKEN TACOS (see recipe) tonight. Serve with a SPINACH SALAD and any leftover RICE and BEANS. For a quick dessert, try KIWIFRUIT.
SHOPPING LIST: taco shells, jalapeno cheese, lettuce, avocado, fresh spinach, kiwifruit.
TUESDAY: Meatless
Skip meat tonight for PEA AND PASTA SOUP. Bring 6 cups unsalted vegetable broth to a boil in a large pot on medium-high. Add 1 1/2 cups frozen green peas, 3/4 cup orzo or ditalini pasta and 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley. Reduce heat; simmer 5 minutes or until pasta is tender. Stir in 2 tablespoons apple juice. Spoon into bowls; top with freshly grated Parmesan cheese. Serve with GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICHES and CHERRY TOMATOES. PEARS are an easy dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: unsalted vegetable broth, frozen green peas, orzo or ditalini pasta, fresh parsley, apple juice, Parmesan cheese, bread and cheese for sandwiches, cherry tomatoes, pears.
WEDNESDAY: Budget
Keep costs down with GRILLED HAM REUBEN SANDWICHES. Spread rye bread with reduced-fat Russian dressing. Top with sliced ham, rinsed, refrigerated sauerkraut, reduced-fat Swiss cheese and another slice of bread. Coat bread with cooking spray; cook, coated side down, in a nonstick skillet on medium until both sides are browned. Serve with BAKED CHIPS, DILL PICKLES and CELERY STICKS. Dessert is CHUNKY APPLESAUCE.
SHOPPING LIST: rye bread, reduced-fat Russian dressing, sliced ham, refrigerated sauerkraut, reduced-fat Swiss cheese, cooking spray, baked chips, dill pickles, celery, chunky applesauce.
THURSDAY: Express
Make STUFFED TOMATOES tonight. Hollow out medium-sized ripe tomatoes and stuff with deli seafood salad; garnish with paprika. Add deli COLESLAW on the side, along with TOASTED BAGELS. Nibble on OATMEAL RAISIN COOKIES for dessert.
PLAN AHEAD: Save enough cookies for Friday.
SHOPPING LIST: tomatoes to stuff, deli seafood salad, paprika, deli coleslaw, bagels, oatmeal raisin cookies.
FRIDAY: Kids
The kids will like SWEET-AND-SOUR CHICKEN STIR-FRY. In a large nonstick skillet, stir-fry 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts (cut into bite-size pieces) in 1 tablespoon hot canola oil for 2 or 3 minutes or until browned. Remove from skillet and drain on paper towels. To skillet, add 1 red bell pepper (cut into strips) and 2 carrots (cut into thin strips) and cook 2 minutes. Add juice from 1 (8-ounce) can pineapple chunks and 1 1/2 cups stir-fry sauce; cook 5 minutes. Stir in pineapple chunks and chicken; cook 1 minute. Spoon over hot RICE. Serve with SESAME BREAD STICKS. For dessert, leftover COOKIES go with halved RED AND GREEN GRAPES.
SHOPPING LIST: boneless, skinless chicken breasts, canola oil, red bell pepper, carrots, canned pineapple chunks, stir-fry sauce, rice, sesame bread sticks, red and green grapes.
SATURDAY: Easy Entertaining
Serve your lucky guests SPICY LEMON PESTO FLAT IRON STEAKS (see recipe). On the side, add CORN ON THE COB, MIXED GREENS and WHOLE-GRAIN ROLLS. Dessert is easy if you buy FRUIT TARTS.
SHOPPING LIST: prepared basil pesto sauce, lemon, crushed red pepper, beef flat iron steaks, garlic, coarse salt, corn on the cob, salad greens, whole-grain rolls, fruit tarts.