SUNDAY: Family
There’s no better way to celebrate family day than with this CHICKEN WILD RICE CASSEROLE (see recipe). Serve the comfort food combo with FRESH BROCCOLI SPEARS, MIXED GREENS and DINNER ROLLS. Buy a LEMON MERINGUE PIE for dessert.
PLAN AHEAD: Save enough casserole and pie for Monday.
SHOPPING LIST: cooking spray, packaged long-grain and wild rice, wild rice, unsalted chicken broth, canola oil, boneless, skinless chicken breasts, garlic powder, pepper, packaged crimini mushrooms, onions, celery, less-sodium less-fat cream of mushroom soup, 98% fat-free cream of celery soup, fresh parsley, fresh broccoli, mixed greens, dinner rolls, lemon meringue pie.
MONDAY: Heat and Eat
Prepare CHICKEN RICE SOUP for tonight using Sunday’s leftovers. Shred any leftover chicken and thin the casserole with unsalted chicken broth. Add any leftover cooked vegetables such as carrots, peas or squash. Serve with a SPINACH SALAD with RED ONION SLICES and WHOLE-GRAIN ROLLS. Slice the leftover PIE for dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: unsalted chicken broth, fresh spinach, red onion, whole-grain rolls.
TUESDAY: Kids
Bring the kids off the range for COWBOY MACARONI. Heat oven to 450 degrees. Prepare 1 (14-ounce) package macaroni and cheese according to directions. Brown 1 pound extra-lean ground beef and 1 small chopped onion in a nonstick skillet on medium for 6 minutes or until meat is no longer pink; drain. In a 2-quart baking dish coated with cooking spray, combine the macaroni and cheese and the ground beef mixture, along with 1 (6-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato paste, 1 (8-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato sauce and 1 cup frozen shoe peg corn (thawed); mix well. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until heated through. Top with 3 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese. Serve with deli CARROT SALAD and SOFT ROLLS. KIWIFRUIT is an easy dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: packaged macaroni and cheese, extra-lean ground beef, onion, cooking spray, no-salt-added tomato paste, no-salt-added tomato sauce, frozen shoe peg corn, Parmesan cheese, deli carrot salad, soft rolls, kiwifruit.
WEDNESDAY: Budget
For a low-cost meal, MEDITERRANEAN TUNA SALAD is hard to beat. In a medium bowl, combine 2 (6-ounce) cans drained and flaked light tuna, 3/4 cup dried tart cherries, and 1/2 cup each shredded carrots and chopped celery. Add 1/2 cup reduced-fat balsamic vinaigrette, 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese and 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard. Refrigerate 2 to 3 hours for flavors to blend. Just before serving on red-tip lettuce, sprinkle with toasted pine nuts. Serve with any TOMATO BASIL SOUP and BREAD STICKS. For dessert, PEARS are good.
SHOPPING LIST: canned light tuna, dried tart cherries, carrots, celery, reduced-fat balsamic vinaigrette, crumbled feta cheese, Dijon mustard, red-tip lettuce, pine nuts, any tomato basil soup, bread sticks, pears.
THURSDAY: Express
Let someone else do all the work and serve refrigerated fully cooked BEEF POT ROAST (any brand). On the side, add MASHED POTATOES (refrigerated), CAULIFLOWER AU GRATIN (frozen) and WHOLE-GRAIN BREAD. FRESH CITRUS FRUITS are a light dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: refrigerated fully cooked beef pot roast, refrigerated mashed potatoes, frozen cauliflower au gratin, whole-grain bread, fresh citrus fruits.
FRIDAY: Meatless
Enjoy the hearty flavors of “MEATY” SKILLET MAC (see recipe). Serve it with a LETTUCE WEDGE and a BAGUETTE. PEACHES are your dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: extra-virgin olive oil, onion, red bell pepper, coarse salt, black pepper, plant-based ground beef, garlic, dried oregano, no-salt-added or less-sodium tomato sauce, unsalted vegetable broth, elbow macaroni, plant-based or 50% less-fat dairy cheddar cheese, lettuce, baguette, peaches.
SATURDAY: Easy Entertaining
Colorful ORANGE-TOMATO SHRIMP VERACRUZ (see recipe) is worthy of any guest. Serve it over YELLOW RICE (from a mix), along with a BOSTON LETTUCE SALAD and BAGUETTES. Buy a frozen KEY LIME LAYER CAKE for dessert (Pepperidge Farm or another brand).
SHOPPING LIST: olive oil, uncooked, peeled and deveined medium shrimp, shallots, orange, dried thyme, fire-roasted or regular diced tomatoes with green chilies, lime, coarse salt, packaged yellow rice, Boston lettuce, baguettes, frozen key lime layer cake (Pepperidge Farm or another brand).