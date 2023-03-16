SUNDAY: Family
For a special family day, BEEF BURGUNDY (see recipe) will please everyone. Serve it over NOODLES with GREEN PEAS (from frozen), a MIXED GREEN SALAD and WHOLE-GRAIN BREAD alongside. For dessert, ANGEL FOOD CAKE with a dab of CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM is easy.
PLAN AHEAD: Save enough Beef Burgundy, peas and cake for Monday; save enough ice cream for Tuesday.
SHOPPING LIST: baby carrots, dried marjoram, pepper, lean beef stew meat, unsalted beef broth, Burgundy or other dry red wine, garlic, fresh mushrooms, quick-mixing flour, noodles, frozen green peas, mixed greens, whole-grain bread, angel food cake, chocolate ice cream.
MONDAY: Heat and Eat
Thin the leftover stew with unsalted beef broth for BEEF VEGETABLE SOUP; add to the soup any leftover vegetables hiding in your refrigerator, plus coarse salt and pepper to taste. Serve with a LETTUCE WEDGE and WHOLE-GRAIN CRACKERS. Slice the leftover CAKE and top with any BERRIES for dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: unsalted beef broth, coarse salt, pepper, lettuce, whole-grain crackers, any berries.
TUESDAY: Kids
It’s burger night, and the kids will love TURKEY BURGERS topped with PIZZA SAUCE on WHOLE-GRAIN BUNS. Serve them with OVEN FRIES (from frozen) and add ORANGE SECTIONS on CHOPPED LETTUCE on the side. Some leftover ICE CREAM for dessert will bring on happy faces.
SHOPPING LIST: turkey burgers, pizza sauce, whole-grain buns, frozen oven fries, oranges, lettuce.
WEDNESDAY: Meatless
Skip meat tonight for this MUSHROOM AND PEPPER FRITTATA: In a large oven-proof skillet, heat 1 tablespoon canola oil on medium. Cook 1 medium chopped onion and 1 red bell pepper for 3 minutes. Add 8 ounces sliced shiitake mushrooms; cover and cook 1 minute. Stir and cook 2 more minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Heat broiler. In a large bowl, whisk 8 eggs, 1/4 cup water, 3/4 cup shredded Asiago cheese, 1/4 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. In same skillet, heat 1 more tablespoon oil on medium. Add egg mixture and 1/4 cup sliced fresh basil leaves; cook 1 minute. Reduce heat to medium-low; sprinkle mushrooms over eggs. Cover and cook 5 to 6 minutes or until just the edges are puffed. Sprinkle 1/4 cup more Asiago cheese over top; broil 1 minute. Serve with WHOLE-GRAIN TOAST and fresh TROPICAL FRUIT.
SHOPPING LIST: canola oil, onion, red bell pepper, shiitake mushrooms, eggs, Asiago cheese, coarse salt, black pepper, fresh basil, whole-grain bread, fresh tropical fruit.
THURSDAY: Express
Make it quick with PALERMO PIZZA tonight. Heat oven to 450 degrees. Top a 12-inch fully cooked pizza crust (from frozen) with canned eggplant appetizer (caponata), some sliced ripe olives, sliced red onion, sliced plum tomatoes and fresh grated Parmesan cheese. Sprinkle with some dried oregano. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until hot. Serve with a packaged GREEN SALAD. For an easy dessert, try RED AND GREEN GRAPES.
SHOPPING LIST: frozen fully cooked pizza crust, canned eggplant appetizer (caponata), sliced ripe olives, red onion, plum tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, dried oregano, packaged green salad, red and green grapes.
FRIDAY: Budget
Get out the slow cooker again for SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SOUP (see recipe). Serve with a SLICED AVOCADO ON LETTUCE SALAD and CRUSTY BREAD. Slice KIWIS for dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: unsalted chicken broth, canned no-salt-added diced tomatoes, canned chopped green chilies, canned reduced-sodium pinto beans, frozen shoe peg corn, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, onion, boneless skinless chicken breast, garlic pepper, cumin, seasoned salt, avocados, lettuce, crusty bread, kiwis.
SATURDAY: Easy Entertaining
Expect extended applause when you serve your guests SALMON WITH ASPARAGUS AND CHIVE BUTTER SAUCE (see recipe). Add LONG-GRAIN AND WILD RICE (from mix) and DINNER ROLLS. Complete your outstanding meal with ORANGE GINGER CHEESECAKE: Stir a little grated fresh ginger into some orange marmalade and spoon over a cheesecake.
SHOPPING LIST: thick asparagus, coarse salt, skinless salmon fillets, pepper, dry white wine, fresh chives, unsalted butter, lemons, long-grain and wild rice mix, dinner rolls, fresh ginger, orange marmalade, cheesecake.