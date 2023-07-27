Prepare your own boneless LEG OF LAMB for family day. Serve with BAKED DIJON POTATO WEDGES: Heat oven to 400 degrees. Cut 4 medium red potatoes into wedges. In a medium bowl, combine 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard, 1 1/2 teaspoons paprika, 1 teaspoon cumin and 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder; mix well. Add potatoes to bowl; toss to coat. Spread potatoes in a single layer on baking sheet covered with nonstick foil. Bake 15 minutes; turn potatoes. Bake 10 to 15 more minutes or until tender.
Add fresh GREEN BEANS, a SPINACH SALAD and SOURDOUGH BREAD. Fresh STRAWBERRIES topped with whipped cream is dessert.
PLAN AHEAD: Save enough lamb, green beans and strawberries for Monday.
SHOPPING LIST: boneless leg of lamb, red potatoes, Dijon mustard, paprika, cumin, garlic powder, fresh green beans, fresh spinach, sourdough bread, fresh strawberries, whipped cream.
MONDAY: Heat and Eat
LAMB, GREEN BEANS AND GNOCCHI makes good use of leftovers. Cook gnocchi according to package directions; drain and set aside. In same pot, heat a little canola oil. Add minced garlic to taste and cook until golden. Add chopped leftover cooked lamb, leftover green beans and gnocchi; toss to coat and heat through.
Serve with MIXED GREENS and GARLIC BREAD. Leftover STRAWBERRIES sprinkled with chia seeds are your dessert.
Skip meat for TEX-MEX LAYERED BEAN SALAD: In a 3 1/2-cup straight-sided salad bowl, layer salad as follows: 1 seeded and chopped large red or yellow bell pepper, 1 cup chopped red onion, 1 (16-ounce) bag salad mix (iceberg lettuce, carrots and cabbage, or make your own mixture), 1 cup shredded Mexican-blend cheese, 2 (15-ounce) cans drained three-bean salad. Set aside. Mix together 1/2 cup low-fat mayonnaise, 1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream and 2 tablespoons finely chopped chipotle peppers in adobo sauce. Spread mayonnaise mixture over top of salad. Cover and refrigerate 1 to 8 hours. Just before serving, sprinkle with 1/2 cup crumbled tortilla chips and 1 small sliced avocado. Toss and serve.
Add CRUSTY ROLLS. Fresh NECTARINES are always a welcome dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: red or yellow bell pepper, red onion, bag lettuce, carrots and cabbage salad mix, shredded Mexican-blend cheese, canned three-bean salad, low-fat mayonnaise, reduced-fat sour cream, chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, tortilla chips, avocado, crusty rolls, nectarines.
WEDNESDAY: Express
Turn an ordinary deli roast chicken into ROTISSERIE CHICKEN WITH APRICOT GLAZE: Heat oven to 350 degrees. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a small pan on medium-high; add 2 thinly sliced shallots and cook 3 to 5 minutes or until softened. Stir in 1/2 cup apricot preserves, 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon hot sauce and 1/4 teaspoon Creole seasoning. Reduce heat to low and cook 5 minutes or until heated. Brush glaze over 1 (2- to 4-pound) deli roast chicken. Place chicken on rack of nonstick foil-lined roasting pan. Bake 15 minutes.
Serve with POTATOES O’BRIEN (from frozen), a packaged GREEN SALAD and BISCUITS. Enjoy fresh TROPICAL FRUIT for dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: olive oil, shallots, apricot preserves, lemon, hot sauce, Creole seasoning, plain deli roast chicken, frozen potatoes O’Brien, packaged green salad, biscuits, fresh tropical fruit.
THURSDAY: Budget
Economical meals are always welcome at our table, and SLOW-COOKER PORK POSOLE (see recipe) is packed with flavor and easy on the budget. Serve it with a LETTUCE WEDGE and WHOLE-GRAIN ROLLS. Fresh BLUEBERRIES topped with light whipped cream are good for dessert.
