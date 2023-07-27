Slow-Cooker Pork Posole

SUNDAY: Family

Prepare your own boneless LEG OF LAMB for family day. Serve with BAKED DIJON POTATO WEDGES: Heat oven to 400 degrees. Cut 4 medium red potatoes into wedges. In a medium bowl, combine 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard, 1 1/2 teaspoons paprika, 1 teaspoon cumin and 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder; mix well. Add potatoes to bowl; toss to coat. Spread potatoes in a single layer on baking sheet covered with nonstick foil. Bake 15 minutes; turn potatoes. Bake 10 to 15 more minutes or until tender.

