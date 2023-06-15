Lemon Pepper Chicken Thighs

Lemon pepper chicken thighs

 Gwynn Galvin, SwirlsOfFlavor.com / 7-Day Menu Planner

SUNDAY: Family

Prepare LEMON PEPPER CHICKEN THIGHS for family day (see recipe). Accompany the juicy chicken with MASHED POTATOES and ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS garnished with crumbled bacon. Add DINNER ROLLS. For dessert, COCONUT MACAROONS and ORANGE SHERBET are a perfect combination.

