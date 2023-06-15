SUNDAY: Family
Prepare LEMON PEPPER CHICKEN THIGHS for family day (see recipe). Accompany the juicy chicken with MASHED POTATOES and ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS garnished with crumbled bacon. Add DINNER ROLLS. For dessert, COCONUT MACAROONS and ORANGE SHERBET are a perfect combination.
PLAN AHEAD: Cook extra chicken for Monday and save enough sherbet for Friday.
SHOPPING LIST: lemon, butter, lemon pepper seasoning, skinless bone-in chicken thighs, potatoes to mash, Brussels sprouts, bacon, dinner rolls, coconut macaroons, orange sherbet.
MONDAY: Heat and Eat
CHEESY CHICKEN ENCHILADAS makes good use of leftovers. Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine 2 to 2 1/2 cups shredded leftover chicken, 8 ounces shredded reduced-fat Mexican-blend cheese, 1 2/3 cups plain low-fat yogurt, 1/4 cup melted butter, 1/4 cup chopped onion, 1 teaspoon minced garlic, 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, 1 (10 3/4-ounce) can condensed reduced-fat cream of chicken soup and 1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chiles (drained). Reserve 1 cup chicken mixture. Place about 1/2 cup remaining mixture in each of 8 whole-grain flour tortillas; roll. Place seam side down in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Spread reserved 1 cup chicken mixture over top. Cover; bake 20 minutes. Uncover; sprinkle with 1/2 cup shredded 50% light sharp cheddar cheese and 1/4 cup sliced green onions. Bake 5 more minutes or until cheese melts.
Serve the creamy dish with a LETTUCE WEDGE. Enjoy BLUEBERRIES for dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: shredded reduced-fat Mexican-blend cheese, plain low-fat yogurt, butter, onion, garlic, black pepper, condensed reduced-fat cream of chicken soup, chopped green chiles, whole-grain flour tortillas, cooking spray, shredded 50% light sharp cheddar cheese, green onions, lettuce, blueberries.
TUESDAY: Meatless
CANNELLINI BEANS WITH SAUTEED FENNEL AND TOMATOES (see recipe) is a delicious no-meat dish. Serve with TOMATO BASIL SOUP. Add CRUSTY BREAD on the side. How about MANGO CHUNKS for dessert?
SHOPPING LIST: extra-virgin olive oil, grape tomatoes, coarse salt, black pepper, fennel bulb, garlic, crushed red pepper, reduced-sodium cannellini beans, fresh basil, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, tomato basil soup, crusty bread, mangoes.
WEDNESDAY: Budget
RED BEANS AND RICE keeps the food budget in line. In a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, combine 1 pound dried red kidney beans (picked over), 1/2 pound andouille smoked chicken sausage (thinly sliced), 3 sliced celery ribs, 1 chopped green bell pepper, 1 chopped medium onion, 3 minced cloves garlic, 1 tablespoon Creole seasoning and 7 cups hot water. Cover and cook on high 7 hours or until beans are tender. Spoon over BROWN RICE and garnish with sliced green onions.
Serve with COLESLAW and a BAGUETTE. For dessert, BANANA PUDDING (from mix) made with 1% milk will taste good.
SHOPPING LIST: dried red kidney beans, andouille smoked chicken sausage, celery, green bell pepper, onion, garlic, Creole seasoning, brown rice, green onions, coleslaw, baguette, banana pudding mix, 1% milk.
THURSDAY: Express
This is a hot time of year for a cool SUMMER SALAD PLATTER. Arrange pickled beets, marinated vegetables, deli potato-and-chicken salad on a platter lined with lettuce. Serve with WHOLE-GRAIN BREAD. Juicy PEACHES are a delicious summertime dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: pickled beets, marinated vegetables, deli potato-and-chicken salad, lettuce, whole-grain bread, fresh peaches.
FRIDAY: Kids
Treat the kids (and the adults!) with these TURKEY BURGERS. In a medium bowl, combine 1 1/3 pounds ground turkey, 2 chopped green onions, 2 tablespoons white wine and herb chicken marinade, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon pepper. Divide into 5 (4-inch) patties. Heat a cast-iron skillet on medium-high. Cook patties 5 to 7 minutes per side or until no longer pink in the center.
Serve on whole-grain buns with sliced tomatoes, sliced avocados, lettuce and low-fat mayonnaise. Add OVEN FRIES (from frozen) and steamed CARROTS. Scoop the leftover SHERBET for dessert.
SHOPPING LIST: ground turkey, green onions, white wine and herb chicken marinade, garlic powder, pepper, whole-grain buns, tomatoes, avocados, lettuce, low-fat mayonnaise, frozen oven fries, carrots.
SATURDAY: Easy Entertaining
Invite friends for SHRIMP PICCATA (see recipe). Serve it over RICE. Add SUGAR SNAP PEAS, a RED-TIPPED LETTUCE SALAD and SOURDOUGH BREAD.
Easy and elegant, TROPICAL CREPES are an impressive dessert. Combine 3 cups sliced assorted fresh fruit (such as mangoes, papayas, kiwis and peaches) with 2 tablespoons apricot or peach preserves and 2 tablespoons orange brandy or almond liqueur. Let stand 30 minutes to several hours. To assemble, spread 1/4 cup of fruit mixture on each of several ready-to-eat crepes; roll. Spoon chocolate sauce over the crepes. Serve immediately.
TIP: Look for the crepes in the produce department. Instead of brandy, you can use 2 teaspoons brandy extract mixed with 2 tablespoons water.
SHOPPING LIST: flour, no-salt-added lemon-pepper blend, cleaned and deveined uncooked medium or large shrimp (tails on), olive oil, garlic, dry white wine, unsalted chicken broth, lemons, capers, butter, parsley, rice, sugar snap peas, red-tipped lettuce, sourdough bread, assorted fresh fruit (such as mangoes, papayas, kiwis, peaches), apricot or peach preserves, orange brandy or almond liqueur or brandy extract, ready-to-eat crepes, chocolate sauce.