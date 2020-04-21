Hooksett-based Merchants Fleet has secured $50 million in financial backing from Bain Capital Credit to accelerate its growing profile in the vehicle fleet industry.
Although the pandemic has impacted sales within Merchants Auto, the direct-to-consumer auto sales portion of the company, business remains steady within Merchants Fleet with approximately 90% of Merchants Fleet clients classified as “essential services” from fields like health care, infrastructure and telecommunications, the company said Tuesday. Merchants provides logistical solutions for companies looking to manage vehicle fleets.
Around 60 separate investors held discussions with Merchants Fleet leading up to Tuesday’s final announcement, with Bain Capital Credit providing what Merchants Fleet CEO Brendan Keegan said was the best option among the 10 finalists.
“The word we like to use within the company is that those are ‘first-world problems,’ when you’re growing so much, you need to find more equity. That’s a good problem to have,” Keegan said.
Keegan said he was reminded of New Hampshire’s business climate as he traveled to meet investors prior to the onset of the pandemic.
“It was really exciting sitting in downtown New York City representing a New Hampshire company and having the best-of-the-best from Wall Street say, ‘Hey, we want to partner with you,’” he said. “Every now and then we’d get a comment like ‘Hey, you do all of this up in New Hampshire?’ and I’d be like ‘We sure do,’ so there’s a little pride in that a New Hampshire company like ours is recognized nationally.”
Bain Capital Credit Group was ultimately chosen by Merchants due to its proximity in Boston, its reputation for partnering with family-based businesses and management teams as well as its internal knowledge of the fleet management industry and confidence in Merchants’ growth.
Societal changes brought on by the pandemic may also continue the growth of Merchant Fleets’ 500 last-mile clients, many of whom are providing packages purchased online to those who cannot shop at brick-and-mortar locations now, and who may fear to do so in the near future.
Recently, the company estimated that 1 million homes across the country received a package delivered daily by a Merchants Fleet vehicle.
Bain believes Merchants Fleet is well-positioned to differentiate itself from competitors in the vehicle fleet industry.
“We are excited to support Brendan and the Merchants Fleet team as they expand and broaden their leadership position in the rapidly growing fleet management industry,” said Olof Bergqvist, a managing director at Bain Capital Credit.