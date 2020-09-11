CONCORD — Political allies, friends and family members celebrated former Gov. Steve Merrill for the depth of his selfless love, loyalty and rapier wit more than for his many accomplishments in public life during an emotional memorial service Friday.
On a somber day also marking the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, former Gov. John H. Sununu said he was determined to speak optimistically about the state’s future that Merrill, 74, played a hand in shaping.
“I feel obliged to tell you that I don’t intend to be downbeat; I intend to be upbeat today,” the elder Sununu said as he briefly choked up. “I really think that’s the way Steve would have wanted it.”
The event drew several hundred people to the service outside the State House, where family and close friends sat under a canopy while scores of others stood or sat around the State House plaza, all wearing masks and keeping social distance.
Political leaders from both parties turned out, including U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, along with U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, all D-N.H., as well as Democratic and Republican legislative leaders past and present.
The elder Sununu launched Merrill’s rise in law and political life. He recalled the first time he met this “young, smart” lawyer he was interviewing to become his legal counsel. “I found Steve Merrill was a serious person on serious issues who didn’t take himself too seriously and that for me was an ideal combination,” Sununu recalled. Later he added, “I remember we laughed a lot, and that for me was sort of the closing argument.”
‘Be genuine’
Gov. Chris Sununu, who moderated the service, said he sought out Merrill for counsel before deciding to run for governor in 2016.
After talking about philosophy and issues for a while, Sununu asked Merrill what one essential piece of advice he would give.
“Be genuine,” Merrill told Sununu.
“That’s it?” Sununu asked.
“That’s it,” Sununu said Merrill answered. “Every day the rest of your life, you have to look in the mirror and make sure the guy looking back at you is really who you are.”
The elder Sununu nominated Merrill to become attorney general in 1985. Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte, also a former state attorney general, related how Merrill had won over lawyers in that office as someone who had never been a prosecutor.
“He would take on and try some of the hardest cases that other people in the office didn’t want to deal with, and because of that he became one of the most respected AG’s in that office and, frankly, in the country,” Ayotte said.
Several speakers marveled at how the Georgetown University law school scholar and former legal counsel to the U.S. Air Force secretary could also break up any room with sarcastic jokes, many of them self-depracating.
“If he were here, he would be dishing out the sharp one-liners about everyone here and we would all be laughing,” Ayotte said.
“He could have easily been a comedian, and one thing we know about the greatest comedians is they have great insight and they understand people.”
Former Gov. Craig Benson was the first Republican elected governor six years after Merrill had stunned the political establishment in 1996 by passing on a certain third term to spend more time with his wife, Heather, and two sons, Ian and Stephen.
‘100-pound stare’
Benson said that once he and then-Gov. Merrill were to speak at a high-tech conference. Before the program began, Merrill pumped then-Cabletron Systems CEO Benson for information about the worldwide web.
A few minutes later, when Merrill spoke, “You would have thought he invented the internet and I was blown away,” Benson said. “I had to follow him next to speak and there was no way I was going to be that good.”
Benson also offered his take on the mystery of Merrill’s official portrait, in which the always-smiling and sunny governor is seen wearing what Benson called a “100-pound stare.”
Merrill only used that stern look to encourage family and those he cared most about to step up, Benson said.
“That 100-pound stare says get your life together. It’s saying to elected officials do the right thing for the people of the state of New Hampshire,” Benson said.
Personal kindness
Manchester lawyer John Broderick counted Merrill as his closest friend of four decades. The Democrat Broderick started and ran a law practice with the Republican Merrill, who later nominated Broderick to become chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
Time and again over the years, Broderick said Merrill would shock him with acts of personal kindness. Out of the blue, Gov. Merrill was standing in the kitchen of Broderick’s Manchester home to welcome Broderick’s mother who was coming to live there after her husband had died.
“I came here to officially welcome you to New Hampshire,” Broderick said, reciting what Merrill told to his grieving mother. “I understand you are a Democrat; you can’t register to vote here but you can stay here. My mother smiled in a way I wasn’t sure I would ever see again.”
Former President Bill Clinton called last week to offer condolences to Broderick, a member of Clinton’s inner circle of his first White House run in 1992.
“He talked to me about Steve Merrill with genuine affection. He knew him; he admired him too; that doesn’t happen much in America anymore,” Broderick said.
“I have never met anyone like him and I likely won’t again, but I will never forget him.”
Both of Merrill’s sons spoke. His youngest, Stephen, opened the service.
“My father was somebody who put his heart and soul into everything he did,” said Stephen Merrill, who now lives in Miami, Fla. “He is looking down today and knows we are continuing the New Hampshire advantage.”
Ian Merrill, a Durham resident, closed the service that included the military posting of the colors, a shotgun salute, the playing of taps and the presentation of the American flag to Merrill’s widow, Heather.
“Your love and support has picked us up during a very difficult time. None of us expected this, none of us wanted it,” Ian Merrill summed up.
“I want to thank all the true American heroes in this world and we will never forget you. Thank you Dad, thank you.”