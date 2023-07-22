Mets

The New York Mets’ Mark Canha, right, congratulates reliever David Robertson after the final out in a 5-4 win against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at Fenway Park in Boston. The game was a completion of Friday night’s game suspended by bad weather.

 New York Daily News/Getty Images

Pete Alonso collected two hits and scored a run to help the visiting New York Mets record a 5-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday in the completion of a suspended game.

The game was suspended on Friday night after inclement weather hit with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning.