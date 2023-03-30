NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional- Miami (FL) vs Texas

University of Miami coach Jim Larranaga directs players during their victory over Texas in the Midwest Regional final on Sunday.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Here’s how Jim Larrañaga prepares for the biggest game of his big life: He opens his office door as he’s in mid-discussion with his coaching staff and gives a come-on-in wave to the visitor standing outside.

Me?