To mark his upcoming 60th birthday, Michael Jordan has bestowed a $10 million gift on the Make-A-Wish foundation. The organization said Wednesday it was the largest donation from an individual in its 43-year history.

Make-A-Wish, which aims to uplift and inspire children with critical illnesses, hailed Jordan for his long-standing involvement. Starting in 1989, the NBA great has become "one of the all-time most requested celebrity wish granters," said the foundation, which named Jordan a Chief Wish Ambassador in 2008.