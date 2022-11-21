Michael Pertschuk, a former chairman of the Federal Trade Commission who played a key role in some of the most significant gains in the consumer protection movement, from tobacco control to auto safety regulation, died Nov. 16 at his home in Santa Fe, N.M. He was 89.
He had pneumonia, said his wife, Anna Sofaer.
The son of an immigrant furrier, Mr. Pertschuk grew up on Long Island, graduated from Yale Law School and came to Washington, D.C., as a young Senate staffer in the early 1960s, just as the modern consumer rights movement began to take shape.
With activist Ralph Nader as its public face, Mr. Pertschuk helped lead the movement, first behind the scenes on the staff of the Senate Commerce Committee under Chairman Warren G. Magnuson (D-Wash.) and later as FTC chairman under President Jimmy Carter.
For decades, Mr. Pertschuk cheered advocates — and rankled industry leaders — with his winning campaign to enshrine and enforce government oversight in the marketplace.
“He touched every person in this country,” Nader said in an interview, describing Mr. Pertschuk as the most “ferocious consumer advocate on a congressional staff in American history.”
Mr. Pertschuk joined the staff of the Senate Commerce Committee in 1964 as chief counsel, later assuming the duties of staff director.
He was among a small coterie of Senate aides, a Washington Post reporter wrote in 1977, who occupied “the top stratum of an invisible network of staff power and influence in the Senate, with impact on the life of every citizen of the United States.”
Magnuson, who campaigned on the slogan “Keep the big boys honest,” focused much of the Commerce Committee’s activity on consumer protection legislation. Whether with admiration or resentment, Mr. Pertschuk was sometimes called the “101st senator” for his central role in that work.
