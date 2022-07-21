With recession fears mounting -- and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll -- many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and even starting layoffs.

Microsoft, Google and Lyft are some of the latest companies to pull back. Microsoft said Wednesday it was eliminating many job openings. Google is pausing hiring for the next two weeks, while Lyft is shutting down a division and trimming jobs.