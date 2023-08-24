IT’S A BIT MUCH when a 30-year-old gets nostalgic. But perhaps it can be forgiven coming from a personality who essentially grew up on television.
Miley Cyrus promotes her new song “Used to Be Young” with an hourlong special “Endless Summer Vacation: Continue (Backyard Sessions)” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14). Between songs, she glances back at the phases and stages of her life and career.
Cyrus was born in 1992, the same year her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, released his international hit song “Achy Breaky Heart.” Like too many pop stars to mention, she began as a Disney star (“Hannah Montana”) before branching out with a musical career that has seen her wander far from her G-rated image.
Given the fact that she has been a TV star since she was 14 and a touring musician since she was 15, perhaps the road to 30 (she turns 31 in November) might deserve a look back. To put things in perspective, Cyrus is now some five years older than Cher was when she began co-hosting “The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour,” and at the time Cher’s live act was shot through with slideshow digressions about the long, strange trip she had taken.
• Created by Tyler Perry as a spinoff of “Sistas,” the comedy “Zatima” streams its second season on BET+.
• Also streaming on BET+, the standup special “Caught Up” features the observations of comedian and actress Jasmin Brown.
• Blending fears of climate change and doom-laden events with Norse mythology and gorgeous Norwegian scenery, the fantasy series “Ragnarok” enters its third season on Netflix.
• Netflix also launches the 2023 miniseries “Who Is Erin Carter?” Evin Ahmad stars in the title role as an expatriate English woman working as a teacher in Barcelona. Out shopping with a friend, she finds herself in the middle of a violent supermarket robbery. Her quick thinking and easy dispatch of the robber lead some to think that she may have not always been a mild-mannered teacher, earning her the attention of friends and neighbors as well as the intelligence community.
• A new series follows a mother-daughter team of social media stars and lifestyle influencers as “Toya & Reginae” (9 p.m., WE, TV-14).
• Hulu streams the 2022 eco-thriller “How to Blow Up a Pipeline,” a drama that follows a band of radical environmentalists as they teach themselves bomb-making and plan to destroy a vital West Texas oil facility. The film received near universal praise for creating nail-biting tension. Some expressed concerns about the film’s identification with a band of ends-justify-the-means activists that some might call terrorists.
• After her mother’s death, a woman bonds with her estranged father during a hike on a famous pilgrim route in Spain in the 2023 Danish drama “Camino,” streaming on Viaplay.
Other highlights
• Harsh conditions set the agenda as “Mountain Men” (8 p.m., History, TV-PG) enters its 12th season.
• A home invasion reveals a darker plot on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
• “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14) celebrates its 20th anniversary with George Clooney, Snoop Dogg and Coldplay.
• “Explorer: Lost in the Arctic” (10 p.m., National Geographic, TV-14) recalls the mysterious disappearance of 129 souls above the Arctic Circle.
Cult choice
Pretending to be siblings, two lovers (Richard Gere and Brooke Adams) deceive a wealthy farmer (Sam Shepard) in the gorgeously photographed 1978 period romance “Days of Heaven” (8 p.m., TMC). Directed by Terrence Malick and filmed by cinematographers Nestor Almendros and Haskell Wexler.
Series notes
Sheldon becomes a dorm adviser on “Young Sheldon” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “Password” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “I Can See Your Voice” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Generation Gap” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Isaac sulks on “Ghosts” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG).
Evicted guests offer an exit interview on “Big Brother” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “Name That Tune” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “The Challenge: USA” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A migrant’s murder is not isolated on “Law & Order” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14.
Late night
Due to the Writers Guild strike, all late night shows are reruns.
John Dickerson and Mike Birbiglia drop by “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes David Spade, Quinta Brunson, Daniel Humm and Lucky Date on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Channing Tatum and David Oyelowo appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC).
Tracy Morgan, James Acaster and Benny Greb visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC) ... Jamie Dornan, Florence Welch and Florence + the Machine appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS).