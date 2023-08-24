IT’S A BIT MUCH when a 30-year-old gets nostalgic. But perhaps it can be forgiven coming from a personality who essentially grew up on television.

Miley Cyrus promotes her new song “Used to Be Young” with an hourlong special “Endless Summer Vacation: Continue (Backyard Sessions)” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14). Between songs, she glances back at the phases and stages of her life and career.